Royal Ascot betting offers: £490 up for grabs for next week's races
Royal Ascot is almost here and we can’t wait to sit back and enjoy the show. Next week brings five days of high-quality racing action from Berkshire before a huge audience, including the royal family and guests.
Have you picked your winners early to secure the best odds? Perhaps you’ve been playing it cool, waiting for the final fields to be announced and the betting markets to settle before showing your hand. But we’ve got an ace up our sleeve and will happily share it with you.
We will guide you through the simple registration details, including how to join a new bookie and what incredible benefits you will receive in return. There are numerous free bets available for new customers. Please note the key terms and conditions for each bookmaker, listed below.
Select one or more of our well-researched and generous bookmaker welcome bonuses. The more accounts you open, the more free bets you will receive to bolster your betting bank ahead of Royal Ascot.
Grab nearly £500 in free bets for the 2024 Royal Ascot below.
Here is a list of the best Royal Ascot betting offers for new customers up for grabs:
- Paddy Power: £20 in free bets
- Betfair: £40 in free bets
- Sky Bet: £30 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Bet365: £30 in free bets
- Ladbrokes: £20 in free bets
- Coral: £20 in free bets
See full offer terms and conditions below.
Already have accounts with those bookmakers? No problem – here are some additional Royal Ascot free bets that you can claim ahead of the races:
- Betfred: Get £50 in free bets
- CopyBet: Get £50 in free bets
- Kwiff: Get £30 in free bets
- BetUK: Get £30 in free bets
- Matchbook: £30 in free bets
- Midnite: Get £20 in free bets + 50 free spins
- Planet Sport Bet: £10 in free bets
- 10bet: 100% up to £50 welcome bonus
Total: £490
How to claim your Royal Ascot betting offers with any bookmaker
Ready to unlock nearly £500 in free bets? Sign up with the following bookmakers ahead of the Royal Ascot. Simply follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and click ‘New Customer’ to initiate registration.
- Complete the registration form, choosing a username and password.
- Make an initial deposit to activate your account.
- Begin placing bets on any sport.
- Free bet tokens will be automatically credited to your account.
- Repeat this process with each bookmaker to maximize your betting experience.
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.
Claim nearly £500 through these betting offers for Royal Ascot plus each bookmaker’s terms & conditions
Paddy Power Royal Ascot free bets
Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets by placing a single £5 bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with Paddy Power
Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.
Betfair Royal Ascot free bets
Receive £40 in free bets when you stake at least £10 on Royal Ascot this year with Betfair
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free bet every time your team scores in the groups when you place a £10 bet
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets
£30 in free bets for Royal Ascot. New Sky Bet customers can place any bet on races at Royal Ascot and receive £30 in free betting tokens
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org
William Hill Royal Ascot free bets
Get £60 in Royal Ascot free bets by placing a single £10 bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with William Hill
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets
Bet on this year’s Royal Ascot with bet365 and get £30 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Royal Ascot preview
Royal Ascot is the most illustrious Flat meeting in the calendar, with hundreds of thousands of racegoers flocking to Berkshire in top hat and tails or flashy dresses and fancy hats to see some of the biggest names in the racing world face off over five days of top-class action.
Excitement is starting to build ahead of the opening day on Tuesday, when the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature in the St James’s Palace Stakes. The Queen Anne is a must-watch, with Lockinge winner Audience set to re-oppose the six who finished directly behind him at Newbury, including stablemate Inspiral, who was runner-up in this contest 12 months ago, while Breeders’ Cup winner Big Evs is the standout name in the King Charles III Stakes.
The headline act on Wednesday is last year’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, but he will have to reverse places with his Tattersalls Gold Cup conqueror White Birch if he’s to take home the spoils in the feature Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Three Group 2s, the Queen Mary, Queen’s Vase and Duke of Cambridge Stakes, precede the big race, while the 30-runner Royal Hunt Cup is a mouthwatering betting proposition for punters.
Day three centres around one of the feature races of the entire meeting, the Ascot Gold Cup, and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1. A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in the Group 2 Ribblesdale, while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court, won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.
It’s the three-year-olds who are the ones to watch on day four, with the best in the sprinting division doing battle in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, in which dual juvenile Group 1 scorer Vandeek looks to bounce back from defeat to Inisherin last time. There’s more Group 1 action on the track, this time for the fillies over a mile in the Coronation Stakes, and we could see a thrilling clash between English and Irish 1,000 Guineas winners Elmalka and Fallen Angel.
The final seven races bring a glorious week of action to a close, and it’s down to the older sprinters to put on a show in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Improvers Mill Stream, Shartash and Mitbaahy could take on stalwarts of the division Kinross and Khaadem, who was the second big-priced winner in as many years when obliging at 80-1 last year. St Leger winner Continuous heads a star cast in the Hardwicke, while the Wokingham is another huge field handicap to savour.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
