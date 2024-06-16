Royal Ascot betting offer: get £30 in BetUK free bets for Ascot

As Royal Ascot approaches, bringing together the crème de la crème of the racing world, there's no better moment to join BetUK and snag £30 in free bets with their exceptional welcome bonus offer.

BetUK are rapidly making a name for themselves as one of the premier betting platforms in the UK. With an extensive array of markets available on both their website and mobile app, they offer compelling promotions and bonuses that stand toe-to-toe with some of the biggest bookies in the business.

This special offer is exclusively for new customers who sign up through the links provided in this article. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to unlock your exclusive BetUK free bet bonus just in time for Ascot.

Grab £30 in BetUK free sign-up bonus bets by clicking on the image below:

BetUK Royal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets

Like many of the best bookmakers, BetUK are offering enticing promotions for this year's Royal Ascot, with all new customers who open an account able to secure £30 in free bets once they've placed a £10 bet.

The BetUK sign-up offer is really simple and easy to claim, with all new customers being able to secure this welcome bonus without the need for a promo code. This can be done quickly and efficiently so you can utilise your free bets across Ascot.

Steps on how to claim your BetUK Royal Ascot betting offer

Signing up with BetUK is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetUK and grab your £30 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races next week.

Sign up to BetUK through this link Click the 'Bet now' button on their homepage Register by putting in your email, then create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Royal Ascot with odds of 4/5 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £10 x 3 free bet tokens added to your balance

BetUK Royal Ascot betting sign-up bonus offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New cust only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 4/5 (1.8) odds or greater to receive 3x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Football Free Bet, 2 x £10 Free Bet Builder.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned.

T&Cs apply .

18+ GambleAware.org.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so check out how you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Why bet on Royal Ascot with BetUK?

BetUK offers market best prices on bets

BetUK offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events and for Royal Ascot, they are offering profit boosts for its customers. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see BetUK are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

BetUK promotions and specials

BetUK offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the BetUK website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets, but they also offer best odds guaranteed, extra places, daily specials and free streams for all races from Royal Ascot.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.