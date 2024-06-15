'This trip will suit her' - Sluice the obvious starting point to give Joseph O'Brien a second success in trappy handicap

Joseph O'Brien won this handicap two years ago with Night Of Romance, and his runner Sluice simply has to be the starting point here back over her optimum trip.

She tried a mile in a hot handicap at the Curragh on Guineas weekend and looked a big player a furlong out, but she didn't fully see it out and had to settle for fifth, shaping better than the bare result.

The third from that race was second in a Listed race next time, while the fourth won a maiden at Limerick on her next start, so the form is looking pretty solid.

O'Brien has applied cheekpieces for the first time and she should be hard to beat under Declan McDonogh.

Red Heel is a course-and-distance winner from 2022. That was off a mark 6lb higher than what she races off here and she bounced back to form with a big run at Down Royal last time where she was edged out by Talia. She's dangerous off this rating, especially with Wesley Joyce taking off 5lb.

Drop The Dip is returning from a 256-day absence, but she didn't half finish last season in top form. She registered back-to-back wins at Listowel and Bellewstown and was then a fine fourth at Navan off her current mark. If she is fit and ready to rock, she can't be discounted. Keep an eye on the market.

The other to consider is Indigo Five , also making her reappearance. She was last seen in a premier handicap at the Curragh in November, when beaten a neck by fine servant Saltonstall. She begins the campaign off a career-high mark of 74, but given she kept progressing through last season, there could be more improvement to come.

Just six runners, but a tricky puzzle to solve nonetheless. The most solid option is Sluice, though.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Sluice

She's run consistently well on all three runs this year. We think that dropping back to seven furlongs will suit her and any rain that falls between now and the race won't do her any harm at all. We're hoping for a good run.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Drop The Dip

She's hasn't run in a good while so she'll probably need it, but I'm happy with her in every other way. She had a very good autumn last year and we're looking forward to getting her out again.

Mick Mulvany, trainer of Red Heel

The less rain, the better for her. She likes Gowran and has won around there before so, depending on what Red Heel shows up, you'd like to think she has a squeak.

