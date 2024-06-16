- More
Get ready for Royal Ascot with £30 in Kwiff free bets
The opening day of Royal Ascot is almost here and there is no better time to sign up for an account with Kwiff and benefit from their generous welcome bonus, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers.
Kwiff are relatively new to the online sports betting scene, however, despite this, they are quickly building a reputation as one of the UK’s top up-and-coming betting sites.
Click here to secure £30 in free bets with Kwiff for Royal Ascot.
This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with the bookmaker. Read on for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive Kwiff free bet bonus for Ascot.
Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:
Kwiff Royal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets
Kwiff is one of the newer bookmakers on the scene and have a tasty offer going into Royal Ascot 2024. New customers can take advantage of Kwiff's generous welcome offer, with a £30 free bet when they place a £10 bet.
They have made it as simple as possible to get once you sign up, so you can start betting on Royal Ascot.
Steps on how to claim your Kwiff Royal Ascot betting offer
Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £30 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races this coming week.
- Sign up to Kwiff through this link
- Click the 'Play Here' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card
- Place a qualifying bet on any racing market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with your £30 surprise bet added to your balance
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.
Kwiff Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
- 18+ only
- New customers only
- £10 minimum deposit and bet required
- Available once per customer
- Accumulation of smaller bets do not count
- Cashed out bets do not count
- Read more T&Cs here
Why bet on Royal Ascot with Kwiff?
Kwiff offers market best prices on bets
Kwiff offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Kwiff are often ahead of the competition on certain picks. They do this through a promotion too, where the horse who finished first past the post, regardless if they are subsequently disqualified, will be paid out, as well as second place refund at selected meetings.
Kwiff promotions and specials
Kwiff offers profit boosts, such as supercharge cash outs, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Kwiff website and app. They also do live-streaming for horse racing so you do not miss your bet running at Royal Ascot. Check what's available before placing your bets.
Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inBetting offers
Last updated
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Get a 50-1 odds boost for England to wear a white shirt vs Serbia in today's Group C match
- Get your hands on £30 in Sky Bet free bets ahead of Royal Ascot
- Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win 3-1 at 11-1 odds and get a 40-1 boosted odds offer for England to beat Serbia with Paddy Power
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Get a 50-1 odds boost for England to wear a white shirt vs Serbia in today's Group C match
- Get your hands on £30 in Sky Bet free bets ahead of Royal Ascot
- Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win 3-1 at 11-1 odds and get a 40-1 boosted odds offer for England to beat Serbia with Paddy Power