'He has a massive chance' - Heltenham looks to continue title leader Dan Skelton's excellent recent run

Heltenham is the first winner of the Greatwood Gold Cup to make his next appearance in this race, another valuable handicap over the same course and distance. His predecessors have generally aimed higher, but his trainer Dan Skelton has his eyes focused on his first trainers' title and this seems the logical target for his seven-year-old.

This Newbury race does not have a great deal of depth, so Heltenham is the right favourite. He is also the defending champion, albeit from almost a stone higher than last year. His main market rival could well be usurped, as Gunsight Ridge continues to look more of a two-miler.

Those further down the early betting look at least as interesting. Sir Psycho ran in the Greatwood, finishing fourth but it would have been a lot better had he got a cleaner start. And while he is not a horse to excuse too readily when it comes to making mistakes, that he missed three in a row up the straight that day was particularly unfortunate.

Gustavian finished a place ahead, having cut down on his usual raft of errors, and he is notably well handicapped on last spring's form.

It is easier still to see the case for Solo. He was second in the Haldon Gold Cup when attempting to give 10lb to Elixir De Nutz, who has since won a Grade 1. Now Solo gets the benefit of Freddie Gingell's claim and he comes here fresh having not run since December.

Aside from when flopping in last year's Oaksey Chase, Solo's runs fresh over fences amount to a nose defeat by Nassalam, wins over Git Maker (conceded nearly a stone) and Datsalrightgino, as well as that second to Elixir De Nutz. He is surely Heltenham's main threat.

Heltenham 'has a massive chance'

There is all to play for in the race for the trainers' title between Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls after a superb Cheltenham Festival for the former, and this contest's first prize of £20,812 could make all the difference come April 27.

Skelton runs Heltenham, and said: "He's in good form and obviously loves Newbury. He won this race last year and it looks like he should have a massive chance."

Defending champion Nicholls is represented by classy topweight Solo, who should relish conditions. The trainer said: "He goes well fresh and had some good form earlier in the season. We've waited for that little bit of better ground for him which he gets here.

"Freddie Gingell will ride him to take off 5lb as he's not the best-handicapped horse in the world. Hopefully he can go well. He's always been slightly better right-handed but we haven't got too many options for him."

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Gunsight Ridge

He comes here after a good run at Sandown when he was second to Etalon and he's certainly come forward since that. He'll appreciate the step up in trip and should have a nice chance. He's won on good to soft before and looks feasibly handicapped so I'm looking forward to running him.

Harry Derham, trainer of Sir Psycho

He started slowly at Newbury last time which counted against him but if he gets a better start this time he could run a nice race. I'd say he has a good each-way chance, the ground will help him. I think he's up against it to win but should run a nice race.

Jane Williams, trainer of Galahad Quest

There weren't a lot of options for him and I'm hoping the ground will be fine for him, he wants good or good to soft. He's been off because of the ground but I think Newbury will suit him and everything's in our favour.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Gustavian

I think he's the price he is because of the ground – over two and a half miles he'd been running well on soft or heavy ground. He travels and gallops through that ground just as good as he would on this [good to soft] ground which is quite handy. He's a forward-going horse and he's got his chance and might be able to do something.

Reporting by James Stevens

