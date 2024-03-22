Who is best equipped to handle testing conditions as top sprinters return in the Listed Cammidge Trophy?

In last year's Cammidge Trophy, the field of sprinters finished at margins more befitting an Eider. Vadream handled the heavy ground best and that was the main reason she ran out such an emphatic winner.

Plenty of this year's field are known to act on soft and even heavy ground. Given the GoingStick reading on Thursday was lower than it was on Lincoln day last season, it may be heavy again.

Montassib was well beaten on the only occasion he has encountered heavy. As it happens, that was on this card last year. But it is important to note he ran in the Lincoln and it was not for another six months that connections discovered he was a sprinter. He finished fifth in the Ayr Gold Cup on his first run over sprint trips since his debut, then reversed the form with Ayr winner Significantly at York three weeks later.

Those are Montassib's only two runs on soft ground, so on balance testing conditions are a positive, while having extra stamina up his sleeve will surely help given the test this race is likely to provide.

Baradar was third in the Lincoln last year and has likewise improved over shorter trips since. He has not quite shown Montassib's speed, having gone no shorter than 6½f at this track during the St Leger meeting. He won a good race well that day, from a BHA mark of 100.

The other form leader is Marshman , who is surely the fastest in the field. He handles soft ground, too, having won first time out in such conditions at Chantilly last April. Yet he has seemed to struggle over 6f even on less-testing ground. That was evident when he all but travelled best in last year's Duke of York only to finish fifth. If last year's Cammidge is any guide, he may be vulnerable to the better-lasting sprinters in this race.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

Egan hoping to get off to flyer with Baradar

David Egan has three chances to ride his first British winner for Amo Racing since he was handed the job as retained rider to the global operation at the beginning of the year, including the fancied Baradar in the prelude to the Lincoln.

Egan has ridden winners in Ireland and the US in the purple colours since taking the role and the omens are good as the Newmarket-based jockey is unbeaten on George Boughey’s runner. The rider won on him as a juvenile in a novice at York in 2020 before following up in a 7f handicap at Doncaster two years later.

Now a six-year-old, Baradar is tackling the shortest trip he has ever raced over in dropping back to 6f, but he did not look short of pace when landing a handicap over just half a furlong further than this on Town Moor last autumn. The son of Muhaarar is stepping back two furlongs from this time last year, when he finished third to Migration in the Lincoln itself.

Egan was busy riding work for Jane Chapple Hyam on Friday morning, after which he said: “I’ve not sat on Baradar recently, but George assures me he has been working well and I know he handles testing conditions so I’m looking forward to getting back on him. He’s not short of pace as I remember so the drop back to six furlongs is an interesting move.”

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Marshman

He’s done plenty of work and is working really well, though he’ll come on for it. He handles cut in the ground, but who knows whether he’ll handle really heavy. The tongue-tie will definitely help him.

Cieren Fallon, rider of Montassib

I won on him at York at the end of last season over this trip, when the ground was on the soft side so hopefully he can handle conditions. I’ve ridden him at home lately and he seems in good shape and I’m looking forward to the ride.

Rod Millman, trainer of Adaay In Devon

There aren’t many opportunities for fillies of her rating at this time of year, but hopefully she can use this as a stepping stone to the Fred Darling Stakes. She will like the ground, but it looks like the rest of the field will too.

Reporting by David Milnes

