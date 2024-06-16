'I fancy him to make the frame at a good price' - James Stevens answers the key questions for Sunday's ITV4 action

What's the pick of the ITV action?

Royal Ascot may be just around the corner but don't get ahead of yourselves just yet, because there is quality to be found throughout the 11 races on ITV4. Salisbury is not a typical track for Classic clues but perhaps that will all change when Ejaabiyah arrives.

This is a Frankel filly with quite a reputation, so much so she still has an entry in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks next month, where she could end up meeting some of next week's Ribblesdale runners. Dreams of lining up in the Curragh are on pause for now, as her first test comes in what looks a fairly ordinary 1m2f fillies' novice stakes (4.30 ).

Last month, the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old built on a debut packed with promise when second as the 5-2 favourite in a hot Listed race at Newbury. Mark my words, that will work out to be a hot piece of form and Ejaabiyah, out of an Australian Group 1 winner, will likely go off odds-on now stepped down in grade.

She certainly looks a filly to watch and this could just be the start for her.

What's the Sunday Series highlight?

What better way to whet the appetite for a brilliant Royal Ascot week than a muddling middle-distance handicap with contenders from some of the powerhouse stables.

The 1m4f handicap (5.15 ) on Thirsk's Sunday Series card is quite the aperitif with runners from the Sir Michael Stoute, Andrew Balding and Charlie Johnston stables.

Two-year-old races too are synonymous with the meeting and there is no disappointment in the juvenile offering in North Yorkshire, with the well-entered Ghost Run featuring in the opening 6f fillies' novice stakes (3.45).

Take note, her trainer Balding has an impressive 6-12 record with his two-year-olds at this track.

Who should I back?

The 1m4f handicap (5.15) is a fascinating betting heat with so many runners having the potential to prove far better than their marks, Fox Legacy in particular. L'Eagle Aid is the value here, though.

The way he absolutely tanked through his last race at Doncaster over this trip with some cut in the ground was really impressive, although he somehow managed to finish second. He strikes me as a horse improving with experience and I fancy him to make the frame at a good price.

He's around a double-figure price and an 11-1 winner pays the same at Thirsk as at next week's royal meeting – but might be just that bit easier to find.

Give us a Lucky 15 for the ITV races?

Jer Batt had some really smart form this time last season and was even sent off favourite in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot 12 months ago. He disappointed then and was off the track for a while before making an encouraging comeback a fortnight ago. He should improve for it and will be a player in the 5f handicap (5.45) at Thirsk.

With L'Eagle Aid we need two more for a Lucky 15. New Charter looks a banker in the 6f novice (4.00) at Salisbury, while Lettuce Leaf looks on a dangerous mark in the 5f handicap (6.45) at Thirsk, having finished a close and unlucky third last month.

Which trainer is hot right now?

James Ferguson. The Newmarket trainer is 6-19 in the last fortnight with winners at 18-1, 9-1 and two at 17-2. In that two-week period he has also had a second and three thirds, so his horses are well worth watching.

He has two runners on Sunday, Ripple Effect at Thirsk (3.45) and Stenmark at Doncaster (3.10).

Sunday’s ITV Racing schedule

3.45 Thirsk: Cure Leukaemia Fillies' Novice Stakes, 6f

4.00 Salisbury: Byerley Stud Peter & Virginia Walwyn Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

4.15 Thirsk: Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 7f

4.30 Salisbury: Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, 1m2f

4.45 Thirsk: Sky Bet For The Fans Fillies' Handicap, 7f

5.00 Salisbury: Sky Bet For The Fans Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

5.15 Thirsk: Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m4f

5.30 Salisbury: Molson Coors Handicap, 1m4f

5.45 Thirsk: Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap, 5f

6.15 Thirsk: Sky Bet Club Handicap, 1m6f

6.45 Thirsk: Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 5f

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.