Is Alcazan the answer to eve-of-Royal Ascot puzzle? - analysis and key quotes for fiercely competitive Windsor sprint handicap

This is a fiercely competitive, eve-of-Royal Ascot, sprint handicap with a maximum field of 16 spread across the straight.

The general rule is a low draw is an advantage for a front-runner over six furlongs at Windsor on quick ground, and Alcazan , in stall three, fits the bill.

She was beaten just over two lengths into third place by Bishop’s Crown over course and distance in April, but has a 3lb pull this time and could turn the tables if managing to lead.

The Rod Millman-trained Amazonian Dream , drawn alongside Alcazan in stall two, seems sure to have plenty of supporters after his fluent course-and-distance success last month.

The five-year-old beat Many A Star by two and a half lengths on good to firm ground and should remain highly competitive off a 6lb higher mark. Many A Star, who also looks nicely drawn in stall six, renews rivalry on 6lb better terms and is also one to consider.

First Folio takes the eye from a handicapping perspective as this one-time 102 performer has slipped to 89. He contested the Wokingham last year and has since moved from James Ferguson to Julie Camacho.

It is likely First Folio needed the first run for his new yard at Newcastle last month, when fifth of 14 behind Misty Grey, and he should be cherry-ripe this time.

Five-time Windsor winner Indian Creak ideally needs more give in the ground.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going report

The ground at Windsor is good to firm and Monday is expected to be a dry, sunny day with a top temperature of 19C. Selective watering took place on Sunday morning from the three-furlong pole to the line.

Clerk of the course Charlie Rees said: "We had 3.6mm of rain on Saturday, but with the heavy winds it didn't really impact us that much. We put another 2mm of irrigation where it's quickest on Sunday, so it's good to firm all over."

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Many A Star

We benefited from coming back from Dubai with a lower mark and he's been fairly consistent this season. It's questionable whether the handicapper has got him, it's about the break and the trip he gets through the race. If it goes well he'll be competitive. He's remarkably flexible on ground, so that's not a concern.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Knebworth

I was hoping we'd get a few showers; it's less rain, less chance with him. He's been running well all season and I'm pleased with him, but he's better on soft ground.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Bishop's Crown

He's not really bothered about ground but it would have helped if we weren't drawn 16 of 16. The draw gods haven't been kind to me in recent weeks. He's in great form but if he was drawn better I'd really fancy him.

Rod Millman, trainer of Amazonian Dream

He's in good form and he's a talented horse on his day. He can be a bit quirky but he put in a good run last time and should run a nice race. He seems pretty versatile in terms of ground. Oisin [Murphy] tends to ride him but he's been claimed to ride for Andrew Balding.

Reporting by James Stevens

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.