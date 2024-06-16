Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes

Royal Ascot 2024 is here, and Ladbrokes are going hard on their coverage of the action from the scenic Berkshire track. The London-based and globally popular sportsbook has some of the most generous odds, bonuses and markets, but you must be a registered member to claim your share.

Click here to claim your £20 free bet with Ladbrokes.

With five days of high-class action coming up, get ahead of the game by using this Ladbrokes sign-up offer and get ready to watch some of the biggest names in Flat racing face off in front of a monster crowd.

This page provides our readers with all the information needed to create an account at Ladbrokes and claim the generous welcome bonus. Claiming your share is quick and easy, as you’ll see below.

Click the image and grab £20 in free bets from Ladbrokes for Royal Ascot

Ladbrokes Royal Ascot offer: £20 in free bets

That’s right, Ladbrokes are giving all new players a £20 free bet to use on Royal Ascot when you register, deposit £5 or more, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet.

The £20 Ladbrokes free bet will be added to your account without delay and can be used to punt on the Ascot races. The Ladbrokes Royal Ascot offer free bet tokens will be available in the form of four £5 free bets.

Use the free bets on any race that takes your fancy, whether that’s a short-priced favourite or a long shot, it’s your choice.

Steps on how to claim your Ladbrokes Royal Ascot betting offer

Signing up with Ladbrokes is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Ladbrokes and grab your £20 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Ladbrokes through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click here for your £20 free bet Register your online betting account Deposit £5 or more Place a £5+ bet on a market with odds of 1-2 or higher The £20 free bet will be added to your account

Ladbrokes Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

18+ New UK+IRE Customers only.

Certain deposit methods & bet types excl.

Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets.

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only.

Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned.

Restrictions + T&Cs apply .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Ladbrokes?

The £20 Royal Ascot free bet is a good enough reason to join Ladbrokes, but there’s more. Here are some Ladbrokes flexes.

Ladbrokes offers extra places

Every day throughout the year Ladbrokes offers extra each-way places on chosen races, and that will be no different for Royal Ascot. You can expect extra places on the handicaps, so if you fancy an outsider make sure you look at which races these concessions apply to.

Ladbrokes has a user-friendly app

In-play betting is about speed, and the Ladbrokes app helps you with this. It’s responsive, slick, and enjoyable to use. Follow the in-play betting odds and click your selection to add it to your betslip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.

Ladbrokes Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

The Ladbrokes welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Enhanced odds

The Ladbrokes traders and marketing team work together each day of the festival to offer customers enhanced odds on a selection of popular picks. Check the site for the latest price boost races and horses.

Extra places

Visit the website or app during the Royal Ascot and you’ll find enhanced place terms on some of the week’s most exciting races. Ladbrokes boost the number of places paid, which increases your chances of making a profit.

Best odds guaranteed

The promotion every horse racing bettor looks for before joining a bookie. Ladbrokes offer the best odds guaranteed on every UK and Irish horse race, meaning you’ll be paid at either SP or the price offered when the bet was struck, whichever is higher.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.