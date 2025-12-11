Ben Pauling unleashes his 'speediest novice hurdler' - plus an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham who it pays to follow

Day one of Cheltenham's December meeting is headlined by the Turners Handicap Chase (1.50) and Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00), but the undercard has plenty of festival clues and intriguing angles too...

Race in focus: 12.40 Cheltenham

By Liam Headd

Only four runners are set to line up in the 2m4½f novice chase (12.40 ), and not a lot separates the first three in the betting, so it could be an interesting fight to the finish.

Fergal O'Brien is responsible for two of the four, with last-time-out winner Sixmilebridge holding strong claims after his winning start to life over fences at Ayr last month.

The six-year-old, who won two of his five runs over hurdles last term, was first past the post on Trials day at Cheltenham, but he was subsequently disqualified due to a banned substance found in a sample.

He returned with a comfortable success over Derryhassen Paddy, and O'Brien, who also saddles Tintintin , said: "Sixmilebridge has been in good form since he came back from Ayr. His jumping will have to be better, so hopefully he can improve.

"It's a competitive race. We have to carry a penalty, but we've got good experience and fingers crossed he can run well."

Califet En Vol has his first run since finishing sixth in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in the spring. This will be his chasing debut for Nicky Henderson, who has won this race four times since 2016, notably with Jango Baie 12 months ago.

The trainer said: "I'm really looking forward to this. He looks like a chaser, and he behaves and performs like one. His form from last season is tip-top, and he was running a very good race at Aintree before doing something stupid three out. He was wounded, but we got through it without a problem.

"It's time to get on with it and I'd have hoped this was always going to be his forte. I'll be disappointed if it isn't."

Four-time winner Royal Infantry , who has finished third and fourth in two outings over hurdles this season, also switches to fences for the first time for Dan Skelton.

Two key horses for punters

By Robbie Wilders

Our Boy Stan 12.05 Cheltenham

Ben Pauling described Our Boy Stan as his "speediest novice hurdler" and "potentially their best" in his Racing Post stable tour at the start of the season.

You have to take remarks like that on board when they come from a trainer of Pauling’s calibre, and this horse rates a knocking each-way bet at double-figure odds in the 2m1f novice hurdle.

The four-year-old may have been only a workmanlike winner of a Ffos Las novice on his hurdling debut at short odds last month, but the second came out and served it up to Punchestown festival bumper winner Baron Noir next time, and Our Boy Stan gives the impression he’ll tighten up for that reappearance.

He’s already run a superb race at this course, finishing second in a 16-runner Listed bumper on his debut when one of only three newcomers in the field, and this half-brother to Go Dante has more in his favour than the early prices suggest.

Recommendation: back each-way

Our Boy Stan 12:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Blaze The Way 1.50 Cheltenham

Mags Mullins is an infrequent visitor to Cheltenham nowadays and Blaze The Way will be her first runner at the track in several years when he contests the 3m2½f handicap chase.

It must be heeded when she sends one over, though, as her 11 runners at the track have yielded two wins, two seconds and a third for a level-stakes profit of £33, and this seven-year-old has a fascinating profile.

I considered him a dark horse for the Martin Pipe last term, but Mullins sent him to a £100,000 handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter instead and he acquitted himself well in fourth.

It was always going to be about staying chases for Blaze The Way, and this close relation to Charlie Hall winner Weird Al goes over an extra mile for his handicap debut in this discipline, having produced a career-best chase Racing Post Rating over an inadequate trip last time.

The extra yardage should unlock significant improvement and Danny Mullins’ sole ride on the card is right in the mix.

Recommendation: back each-way

Blaze The Way 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: Ms Margaret Mullins

The key quotes

By Liam Headd

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Lisbane Park (12.05 )

He couldn't have won any more nicely at Exeter. We thought we'd run him in a qualifier to see where we are with him. He does everything well at home. It's a step up, but we're looking forward to it.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Old Park Star (12.05)

It's some contest, and it should be a Graded race with who is running. It's very high-class, and we'll find out where he is. He was very good at Kempton and hopefully he can build on that.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Can't Resist It (12.05)

He's been off for a long time and we have to start him back somewhere. It's a local track so we'll go there and hopefully give it a good bash.

David Pipe, trainer of Kingston Queen (12.05)

Ideally we'd be keeping her against her own sex, but we couldn't run at Newbury a few weeks ago. The track and trip will suit her well, and she does get the mares' allowance, which helps.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Iberico Lord (1.15 )

He's in good form. He'd have come on for that run the other day [at Cheltenham]. It was very bad ground for him and I hope this will be marginally better. We're on a different track and they have some new ground.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Leloopa and Stoner's Choice (1.15)

Leloopa is in good form and she loves Cheltenham. She's been a great servant and she won at the October meeting. She's fresh and well, and we're looking forward to running her. Stoner's Choice is probably a little bit high in the handicap, but the handicapper is giving him a chance. He's been around a while and he deserves to take his chance.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Eldorado Allen and Copperhead (2.25 )

Eldorado Allen won really well last time and this has always been the target. If he gets into that good rhythm, he'll take all the beating. Copperhead has had a couple of issues, but this is a prep run for the final in January and he'll come on for the run.

Mickey Bowen, trainer of Courtland (2.25)

The form of his last run at Sandown has been franked, with Twig winning the Becher Chase. He's come out of that race well, and he's coming into this in really good form. I think the race will suit him and I'm hopeful of a big run.

