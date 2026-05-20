Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Tom Kerr

The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable

The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable

icon
Opinion
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
icon
Tom Kerr
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
icon
Tom Kerr
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
icon
Tom Kerr
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
icon
Tom Kerr
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
icon
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
icon
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
icon
Tom Kerr
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
icon
Tom Kerr
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
icon
Tom Kerr
The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable

The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable

icon
Opinion
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
icon
Tom Kerr
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
icon
Tom Kerr
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
icon
Tom Kerr
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
icon
Tom Kerr
padlock
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
icon
Tom Kerr
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
icon
Tom Kerr
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
icon
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
icon
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
icon
Tom Kerr
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
icon
Tom Kerr
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
icon
Tom Kerr