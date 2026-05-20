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Tom Kerr
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable
Opinion
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
Tom Kerr
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
Tom Kerr
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
Tom Kerr
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
Tom Kerr
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
Tom Kerr
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair Down 1956-2024
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
Tom Kerr
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
Tom Kerr
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
Tom Kerr
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
Tom Kerr
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
Tom Kerr
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
Tom Kerr
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
Tom Kerr
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
Tom Kerr
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
Tom Kerr
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
Tom Kerr
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
Tom Kerr
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The case against affordability checks is now unanswerable
Opinion
What an £840,000 court case brought by a black-market bookie tells us about today's dysfunctional betting landscape
Tom Kerr
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
Tom Kerr
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
Tom Kerr
The architects of chaos: racing's leaders own this failure completely
Tom Kerr
As racing cries out for reform, racecourses' silence raises troubling questions
Tom Kerr
Racing in limbo as Lord Allen's no-show deepens sport's leadership crisis
Tom Kerr
Our sport is facing a daunting task - but here are three crucial steps to arrest the spiralling decline in betting activity
Tom Kerr
Alastair's love of racing sang from every line - and his ability to tell the story of a race was unmatched
Alastair Down 1956-2024
A high-regulation, high-tax environment would spell disaster for British racing
Tom Kerr
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
Tom Kerr
Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
Tom Kerr
New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
Tom Kerr
MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
Tom Kerr
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
Tom Kerr
Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
Tom Kerr
The government's tax change proposal is yet another hit to racing
Tom Kerr
Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission says we're imbalanced - this is our response
Tom Kerr
The Gambling Commission is waging a war on punters, and this is our last chance to fight back
Tom Kerr
'Frictionless' affordability checks raise more questions than answers
Tom Kerr
Out-of-control Gambling Commission is either clueless or treating us with contempt
Tom Kerr