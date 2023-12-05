Racing Post logo
Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed

author image
Tom KerrEditor
Alastair Down surveys the scene before the opening race,The Ballymore Novicesâ Hurdle Cheltenham 23.10.20 Pic: Edward Whitaker/ Racing Post
Alastair Down at Cheltenham, scene of some of his most memorable pieces of writingCredit: Edward Whitaker

Every racing fan has their favourite Alastair Down piece. For me, it is his masterful evocation of the 2011 Gold Cup, in which the great rivals Denman and Kauto Star crossed swords for the final time, finishing second and third behind the new champion Long Run.

We toasted Alastair Down at the Horserace Writers and Photographers awards ceremony on Monday, at which he received the president's award that honours legends of the game (the award was supposed to be given in 2022 – as Alastair acknowledged in his speech, deadlines have never been his strong point), and which prompted me to dig out and relish afresh that timeless piece of writing.

It is vintage Down, "the stuff of sweat, stretching sinew, rasped breath and blood roaring in ears" that is his stirring stock in trade, a testament to his unparalleled ability to describe racing at its most emotional and elemental.

