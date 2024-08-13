- More
Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change
In the dying days of summer 2022 a great gathering of British racing's leaders concluded with a joint statement of clear intent. Issued on behalf of the 19 leaders who attended the two-day conference – four more than comprise the UN Security Council – it declared a "shared acceptance of the challenges" facing racing and promised "the leaders present were unanimous on the need for serious and radical changes".
Beneath that declaration was a list of ten areas the leaders had agreed to tackle. Topping the list were five that went to the core of the sport: the organisation of the fixture list and race programme, presentation and promotion of the sport's most high-profile events, ensuring the sport's marketing functions were properly structured and resourced, using data to better understand customers and working with bookmakers to power betting growth.
Two years on, how has racing's cornucopia of leaders fared in its collective mission to deliver the promised "serious and radical" change?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTom Kerr
Last updated
- Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
- New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
- MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns
- Was Julie Harrington a good leader of British racing? It's complicated
- New code on affordability checks is a hard-won victory, but concerns remain
- MPs must not underestimate how bitterly bettors resent checks or the damage being done to racing
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns