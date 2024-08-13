Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Kerr
premium

Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change

author image
Editor
Butch (James Bowen) beats My Bobby Dazzler in the 3m handicap hurdle on the first day of Premier Raceday Cheltenham 1.1.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Premier racing has been one of the bigger recent changes delivered to the sport, but that delivery has so far been underwhelmingCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In the dying days of summer 2022 a great gathering of British racing's leaders concluded with a joint statement of clear intent. Issued on behalf of the 19 leaders who attended the two-day conference – four more than comprise the UN Security Council – it declared a "shared acceptance of the challenges" facing racing and promised "the leaders present were unanimous on the need for serious and radical changes".

Beneath that declaration was a list of ten areas the leaders had agreed to tackle. Topping the list were five that went to the core of the sport: the organisation of the fixture list and race programme, presentation and promotion of the sport's most high-profile events, ensuring the sport's marketing functions were properly structured and resourced, using data to better understand customers and working with bookmakers to power betting growth.

Two years on, how has racing's cornucopia of leaders fared in its collective mission to deliver the promised "serious and radical" change?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inTom Kerr

Last updated

iconCopy
more inTom Kerr
more inTom Kerr