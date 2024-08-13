Bold promises fizzle out as British racing's leaders struggle to deliver on radical change

In the dying days of summer 2022 a great gathering of British racing's leaders concluded with a joint statement of clear intent. Issued on behalf of the 19 leaders who attended the two-day conference – four more than comprise the UN Security Council – it declared a "shared acceptance of the challenges" facing racing and promised "the leaders present were unanimous on the need for serious and radical changes".

Beneath that declaration was a list of ten areas the leaders had agreed to tackle. Topping the list were five that went to the core of the sport: the organisation of the fixture list and race programme, presentation and promotion of the sport's most high-profile events, ensuring the sport's marketing functions were properly structured and resourced, using data to better understand customers and working with bookmakers to power betting growth.

Two years on, how has racing's cornucopia of leaders fared in its collective mission to deliver the promised "serious and radical" change?