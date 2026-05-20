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Moray Smith

The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival

The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival

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Moray Smith
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Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
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Moray Smith
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Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race
Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race
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Moray Smith
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'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
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Moray Smith
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Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
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Moray Smith
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The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
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Moray Smith
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It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
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Moray Smith
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You have to act fast to get the Cheltenham 2027 value - and backing this festival legend should be your first move
You have to act fast to get the Cheltenham 2027 value - and backing this festival legend should be your first move
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Moray Smith
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Pro punter Moray Smith had 25-1 and 16-1 ante-post winners on Thursday - now he sets his sights on Gold Cup day
Pro punter Moray Smith had 25-1 and 16-1 ante-post winners on Thursday - now he sets his sights on Gold Cup day
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Moray Smith
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'In Dan, I trust!' - pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day three at the Cheltenham Festival
'In Dan, I trust!' - pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day three at the Cheltenham Festival
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Moray Smith
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Pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day two at Cheltenham - including the smart way to get with Champion Chase hotpot Majborough
Pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day two at Cheltenham - including the smart way to get with Champion Chase hotpot Majborough
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Moray Smith
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'He's my biggest position this year, I can't tell you how relieved I was at the entries' - your last-minute Cheltenham questions answered
'He's my biggest position this year, I can't tell you how relieved I was at the entries' - your last-minute Cheltenham questions answered
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Features
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‘His handicap mark looks a gift’ - pro punter Moray Smith with his views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
‘His handicap mark looks a gift’ - pro punter Moray Smith with his views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
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Moray Smith
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Moray Smith Live! Join the pro punter for an exclusive live chat with subscribers THIS EVENING!
Moray Smith Live! Join the pro punter for an exclusive live chat with subscribers THIS EVENING!
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Moray Smith
There's a promised land for those seeking Cheltenham profits - it's in the common ground between nerds and dinosaurs
There's a promised land for those seeking Cheltenham profits - it's in the common ground between nerds and dinosaurs
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Moray Smith
padlock
My first big Cheltenham ante-post position was on the Brown Advisory - and I still (just about) think I’ve got it right
My first big Cheltenham ante-post position was on the Brown Advisory - and I still (just about) think I’ve got it right
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Moray Smith
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The truth can be wrapped in illusion - remember that when pondering the Champion Chase and my 20-1 Grand National each-way pick
The truth can be wrapped in illusion - remember that when pondering the Champion Chase and my 20-1 Grand National each-way pick
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Moray Smith
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Why I can't have Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and it's not just my pocket talking!
Why I can't have Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and it's not just my pocket talking!
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Moray Smith
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Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins have a lot of thinking to do - this is how punters can exploit the confusion
Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins have a lot of thinking to do - this is how punters can exploit the confusion
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Moray Smith
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This exciting youngster could be a Supreme hotpot after the DRF - and can even kick off a Cheltenham double for the bold-hearted
This exciting youngster could be a Supreme hotpot after the DRF - and can even kick off a Cheltenham double for the bold-hearted
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Moray Smith
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Why blind faith in trends is a losing bet - and other golden rules for picking winners at Cheltenham
Why blind faith in trends is a losing bet - and other golden rules for picking winners at Cheltenham
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Moray Smith
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It's the Cheltenham Festival party no-one wants to attend - but you'll love it if you've got 2-1 and 16-1 about the two main guests
It's the Cheltenham Festival party no-one wants to attend - but you'll love it if you've got 2-1 and 16-1 about the two main guests
icon
Moray Smith
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It's the Cheltenham Festival race everyone seems to ignore - and that's why there's some cracking value to be found
It's the Cheltenham Festival race everyone seems to ignore - and that's why there's some cracking value to be found
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Moray Smith
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A visitor can spoil Britain's D-day in a vintage King George but who will it be? Plus a Welsh National stat worth noting
A visitor can spoil Britain's D-day in a vintage King George but who will it be? Plus a Welsh National stat worth noting
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Moray Smith
padlock
The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival

The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival

icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
Cheltenham Festival dos and don’ts - how to get your punting strategy spot on for the biggest betting week of the year
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
You have to act fast to get the Cheltenham 2027 value - and backing this festival legend should be your first move
You have to act fast to get the Cheltenham 2027 value - and backing this festival legend should be your first move
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Pro punter Moray Smith had 25-1 and 16-1 ante-post winners on Thursday - now he sets his sights on Gold Cup day
Pro punter Moray Smith had 25-1 and 16-1 ante-post winners on Thursday - now he sets his sights on Gold Cup day
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
'In Dan, I trust!' - pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day three at the Cheltenham Festival
'In Dan, I trust!' - pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day three at the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day two at Cheltenham - including the smart way to get with Champion Chase hotpot Majborough
Pro punter Moray Smith with his take on day two at Cheltenham - including the smart way to get with Champion Chase hotpot Majborough
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
'He's my biggest position this year, I can't tell you how relieved I was at the entries' - your last-minute Cheltenham questions answered
'He's my biggest position this year, I can't tell you how relieved I was at the entries' - your last-minute Cheltenham questions answered
icon
Features
padlock
‘His handicap mark looks a gift’ - pro punter Moray Smith with his views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
‘His handicap mark looks a gift’ - pro punter Moray Smith with his views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Moray Smith Live! Join the pro punter for an exclusive live chat with subscribers THIS EVENING!
Moray Smith Live! Join the pro punter for an exclusive live chat with subscribers THIS EVENING!
icon
Moray Smith
There's a promised land for those seeking Cheltenham profits - it's in the common ground between nerds and dinosaurs
There's a promised land for those seeking Cheltenham profits - it's in the common ground between nerds and dinosaurs
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
My first big Cheltenham ante-post position was on the Brown Advisory - and I still (just about) think I’ve got it right
My first big Cheltenham ante-post position was on the Brown Advisory - and I still (just about) think I’ve got it right
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
The truth can be wrapped in illusion - remember that when pondering the Champion Chase and my 20-1 Grand National each-way pick
The truth can be wrapped in illusion - remember that when pondering the Champion Chase and my 20-1 Grand National each-way pick
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Why I can't have Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and it's not just my pocket talking!
Why I can't have Fact To File in the Gold Cup - and it's not just my pocket talking!
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins have a lot of thinking to do - this is how punters can exploit the confusion
Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins have a lot of thinking to do - this is how punters can exploit the confusion
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
This exciting youngster could be a Supreme hotpot after the DRF - and can even kick off a Cheltenham double for the bold-hearted
This exciting youngster could be a Supreme hotpot after the DRF - and can even kick off a Cheltenham double for the bold-hearted
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
Why blind faith in trends is a losing bet - and other golden rules for picking winners at Cheltenham
Why blind faith in trends is a losing bet - and other golden rules for picking winners at Cheltenham
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
It's the Cheltenham Festival party no-one wants to attend - but you'll love it if you've got 2-1 and 16-1 about the two main guests
It's the Cheltenham Festival party no-one wants to attend - but you'll love it if you've got 2-1 and 16-1 about the two main guests
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
It's the Cheltenham Festival race everyone seems to ignore - and that's why there's some cracking value to be found
It's the Cheltenham Festival race everyone seems to ignore - and that's why there's some cracking value to be found
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
A visitor can spoil Britain's D-day in a vintage King George but who will it be? Plus a Welsh National stat worth noting
A visitor can spoil Britain's D-day in a vintage King George but who will it be? Plus a Welsh National stat worth noting
icon
Moray Smith
padlock
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