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OpinionMoray Smith
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Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race

Last month I shared my three-step approach to successful ante-post betting on the Cheltenham Festival: start by identifying the right races to bet in, then select the right horses, and finally back them the right way. 

If it is good enough for Cheltenham, why not Aintree? When it comes to the first of those steps, the Grand National meets all my criteria. Predictable runners? I could have named half the field a year ago. Predictable winners? It’s always been good to me. And the each-way terms? Strong – bookmakers typically offer up to six places, occasionally more.

All of which makes the Grand National my favourite race of the year and often the one I bet on most heavily.

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