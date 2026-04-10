- More
Golden rules for the Grand National - how a pro punter tackles the world’s most famous race
Last month I shared my three-step approach to successful ante-post betting on the Cheltenham Festival: start by identifying the right races to bet in, then select the right horses, and finally back them the right way.
If it is good enough for Cheltenham, why not Aintree? When it comes to the first of those steps, the Grand National meets all my criteria. Predictable runners? I could have named half the field a year ago. Predictable winners? It’s always been good to me. And the each-way terms? Strong – bookmakers typically offer up to six places, occasionally more.
All of which makes the Grand National my favourite race of the year and often the one I bet on most heavily.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMoray Smith
Last updated
- 'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
- Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
- The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
- It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
- The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival
- 'I'm going in hard and early' - pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for a cracking day two at Aintree
- Pro punter Moray Smith marks your card for day one at Aintree - and his best bet is an agonising Cheltenham loser
- The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
- It’s time for another look at the Grand National - and this 25-1 shot is a cracking bet to win it for JP McManus
- The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival