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The winning system that can transform your punting at next year’s Cheltenham Festival
The pro punter unveils the Beamer, and he's not talking cricket
Kieran McKenna may be one of the brightest young coaches in the modern game, but my team Ipswich Town can also boast a couple of former England managers among their alumni. One of them, Sir Alf Ramsey, became a national hero when he took the 4-4-2 system he developed at Ipswich to the 1966 World Cup and came home with the trophy.
Sixty years on I’m taking the baton and proposing a system of my own: the 7-4-5. It won’t win the 2026 World Cup but it might just come in handy for next year’s Cheltenham Festival.
I’m calling it the Beamer. Like its BMW namesake, the 7-4-5 is a luxury betting strategy: sleek, dependable and carefully engineered to handle the twists and turns of Cheltenham ante-post betting.
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Published on inMoray Smith
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