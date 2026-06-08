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OpinionDavid Carr
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Epsom for everyone! The Derby festival's best stories weren't the Classics - it was who won first
Naana's Shadow lands the opening contest at EpsomCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
What a perfect start to the attempt to democratise the Derby meeting and spread its appeal beyond the usual crowd.
Jockey Club Racecourses spent months shouting about its various initiatives to show that Epsom had something to offer to everyone, not just the rich folk who always turn up on the big days.
That desire should apply as much on the track as in the stands and, on the Downs, things could not have turned out better.
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Published on inDavid Carr
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