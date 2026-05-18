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OpinionDavid Carr
premium

York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep

David Carr on a race that has thrown up plenty of stars in recent years

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Merchant: won at York last time
Merchant won the 1m4f handicap at York last year before going on to big things Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

One of the many joys of the Dante meeting is the galaxy of potential stars it throws up for the rest of the season.

Most immediately, we will all be wondering whether Item is another Desert Crown, or if Legacy Link can emulate Soul Sister.

But there is much more to the three days than the Dante and the Musidora, and the Knavesmire in May is often a talent showcase for races way beyond the Derby and Oaks.

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