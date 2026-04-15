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Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing

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Ahoy Senor: won the Cotswold Chase
Ahoy Senor: twice a Grade 1 winner at Aintree's Grand National meetingCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A genuine fans' favourite bowed out at Aintree last week when Ahoy Senor was retired by connections. 

It has been quite the journey following his eventful career and there was no more fitting final destination than the Merseyside track, a place where he produced his best.

Ahoy Senor was in rude health as he paraded with other former course heroes on Grand National day and, while he still looked the part, the engine had slowed down a bit at the age of 11 and it was the right time to draw stumps.  

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