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OpinionAndrew Dietz
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The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever

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Amelia Earhart (Ryan Moore): heads the Betfred Oaks market
Amelia Earhart: impressively enhanced her Oaks credentials at ChesterCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

We might only be at the mid-point of the trials for the Epsom Classics, but it is already abundantly clear that some serious talent is making its way to next month's Derby meeting.

Rightly so, of course, for the world's most famous Flat race, but having seen the Ballydoyle battalion in the flesh at Chester last week, Epsom cannot come round quickly enough.

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini did everything asked of him in the Chester Vase, and Constitution River put himself firmly in contention in the Dee Stakes. If there was one thing to take from the May meeting action, however, it was the impressive physique of Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart.

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