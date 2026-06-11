Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAndrew Dietz
premium

Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning

author image
Reporter
Celestial Orbit wins the Star Stakes under Jamie Spencer
A big week for Jamie Spencer?Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Ascot is the ultimate test for a jockey and it is always fascinating to see who rises to the occasion at the biggest Flat meeting of the year.

With a typically strong contingent of international runners expected, riders from all over the world will descend on the royal fixture over five fabulous days, pitting their wits against their British and Irish counterparts.

Frankie Dettori is forever going to be missed at a meeting he made his own, but James McDonald, crowned the world's best jockey for the last two years, is in town again to join a glittering group of domestic riders headed by the likes of Ryan Moore, Oisin Murphy, William Buick and James Doyle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAndrew Dietz

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAndrew Dietz
more inAndrew Dietz