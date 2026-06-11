Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning

Royal Ascot is the ultimate test for a jockey and it is always fascinating to see who rises to the occasion at the biggest Flat meeting of the year.

With a typically strong contingent of international runners expected, riders from all over the world will descend on the royal fixture over five fabulous days, pitting their wits against their British and Irish counterparts.

Frankie Dettori is forever going to be missed at a meeting he made his own, but James McDonald, crowned the world's best jockey for the last two years, is in town again to join a glittering group of domestic riders headed by the likes of Ryan Moore, Oisin Murphy, William Buick and James Doyle.