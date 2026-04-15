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OpinionAlan Sweetman
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Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation

Irish racing has gone from strength-to-strength during the 40 years of the Racing Post

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Irish racing's transformation since
Irish racing's transformation since the 1980s is underlined by frequent champagne moments on the big stageCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Forty years ago this week, the first issue of the Racing Post appeared.

Eight days later, on April 23, 1986, Dawn Run clashed with Buck House in the famous Match at Punchestown. Celebration was in the air. By the end of the summer, the two protagonists were dead, a double tragedy that became a metaphor for the decline of Irish racing fortunes.

Behind the scenes, the situation was grim. Founded in 1945, the Racing Board had modernised Irish racing wholesale, bringing increased prize-money, improved racecourse facilities and numerous benefits. Now it had fallen into debt for the first time.

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