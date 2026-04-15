Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation

Forty years ago this week, the first issue of the Racing Post appeared.

Eight days later, on April 23, 1986, Dawn Run clashed with Buck House in the famous Match at Punchestown. Celebration was in the air. By the end of the summer, the two protagonists were dead, a double tragedy that became a metaphor for the decline of Irish racing fortunes.

Behind the scenes, the situation was grim. Founded in 1945, the Racing Board had modernised Irish racing wholesale, bringing increased prize-money, improved racecourse facilities and numerous benefits. Now it had fallen into debt for the first time.