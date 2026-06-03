How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby

Listening to Aidan O'Brien's answer to a television journalist's question about Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, I wondered if the French air had got to him.

"It is what it is, and that's what it is," he replied.

It could have been a line from one of the enigmatic works of the Irish Nobel Laureate Samuel Beckett, who wrote with equal facility in English and French, or a quote from Jean-Paul Sartre, the French philosopher synonymous with themes of existential angst.