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How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
Alan Sweetman looks back at Chantilly and forward to Epsom where Ballydoyle will as usual be centre stage
Derby Day 1984: Christy Roche and Secreto (left) beat Pat Eddery and El Gran Senor at EpsomCredit: Getty Images
Listening to Aidan O'Brien's answer to a television journalist's question about Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, I wondered if the French air had got to him.
"It is what it is, and that's what it is," he replied.
It could have been a line from one of the enigmatic works of the Irish Nobel Laureate Samuel Beckett, who wrote with equal facility in English and French, or a quote from Jean-Paul Sartre, the French philosopher synonymous with themes of existential angst.
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Published on inAlan Sweetman
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