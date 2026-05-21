We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next

As the Irish point-to-point season concludes with three fixtures this weekend, Derek O'Connor, the most successful rider in the history of the sport, is odds-on to be crowned champion for the 12th time.

That feat is all the more impressive given he has not held the title since 2015. He holds a 43-37 lead over Barry O'Neill, champion for nine consecutive seasons, including shared honours with Rob James two years ago.

O'Connor, who set unmatched standards when breaking the century barrier in three consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2011, has largely settled for quality over quantity in recent years, while establishing himself as a leading producer and handler. He owes this season's fine tally principally to a productive association with Sam Curling, a runaway winner of the trainers' championship, ending a ten-season monopoly by Colin Bowe.