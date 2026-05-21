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We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
As the Irish point-to-point season concludes with three fixtures this weekend, Derek O'Connor, the most successful rider in the history of the sport, is odds-on to be crowned champion for the 12th time.
That feat is all the more impressive given he has not held the title since 2015. He holds a 43-37 lead over Barry O'Neill, champion for nine consecutive seasons, including shared honours with Rob James two years ago.
- There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
O'Connor, who set unmatched standards when breaking the century barrier in three consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2011, has largely settled for quality over quantity in recent years, while establishing himself as a leading producer and handler. He owes this season's fine tally principally to a productive association with Sam Curling, a runaway winner of the trainers' championship, ending a ten-season monopoly by Colin Bowe.
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Published on inAlan Sweetman
Last updated
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- Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
- Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
- The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
- Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
- Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too