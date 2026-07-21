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Bahrain

Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever

Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever

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York Ebor festival
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
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Flat racing
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
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Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
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International
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
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Bahrain
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
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International
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
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International
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
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Britain
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Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
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Bahrain
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
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Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
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Bahrain
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
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Reports
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
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Previews
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
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Bahrain
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Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
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Reports
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
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Bahrain
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
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Bahrain
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
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Bahrain
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
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Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
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Reports
Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever

Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever

icon
York Ebor festival
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
icon
Flat racing
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
icon
Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
icon
International
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
icon
Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
icon
International
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
icon
Bahrain
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
icon
International
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
icon
International
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
icon
Britain
padlock
Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
icon
Bahrain
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
icon
Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
icon
Bahrain
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
icon
Reports
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
icon
Previews
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
icon
Bahrain
padlock
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
icon
Reports
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
icon
Bahrain
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
icon
Bahrain
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
icon
Bahrain
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
icon
Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
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Reports