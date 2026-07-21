Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Bahrain
Home
News
International
Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever
York Ebor festival
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
Flat racing
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
International
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
Bahrain
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
International
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
International
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
Britain
Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
Bahrain
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
Bahrain
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
Reports
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
Previews
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
Bahrain
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
Reports
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
Bahrain
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
Bahrain
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
Bahrain
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
Reports
Home
News
International
Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever
York Ebor festival
Gredleys' Group 2 winner on the move in Newmarket after private purchase by ambitious Bahraini team
Flat racing
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
International
'All systems go' for Bahrain's valuable King's Cup meeting on Friday after a long delay due to Gulf region conflict
Bahrain
Bahrain Turf Club calls off lucrative King's Cup meeting as Gulf conflict continues for a fifth day
International
Bahrain to press ahead with $400,000 King’s Cup despite missile strikes in Gulf
Bahrain
James Doyle booked for Bahrain 13-8 favourite as Karl Burke and leading British trainers descend for $1m International Trophy
International
Second, second, second, second - Lion's Pride puts in good work before attempting to break frustrating sequence in Bahrain for the Gosdens
International
A new challenger to the racing superpowers? Bahraini brothers join forces in ownership venture
Britain
Prize-money for the King's Cup doubled to $400,000 to help boost international racing in Bahrain further
Bahrain
'Everything went to plan' - George Scott looking to build on red-hot run in Bahrain after treble
Bahrain
King George the big summer target for returning Isle Of Jura as George Scott eyes more lucrative prizes in Bahrain
Bahrain
'I thought he wasn't going to do it!' - more joy for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer becomes first dual winner of Bahrain's biggest race
Reports
4.35 Bahrain: can Spirit Dancer defend his $1 million Bahrain International Trophy crown to become the first dual winner of the race?
Previews
Kieran Shoemark looking forward to 'very bright' 2025 as Gosdens' number one as he prepares for big ride in $1 million Bahrain Trophy
Bahrain
Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy
Reports
12.05 Bahrain: 'A million dollars is a big number and it’s brought big horses' - international battle for riches in Bahrain
Bahrain
Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite
Bahrain
'We're itching to win it' - Israr heads British challenge for £820,000 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday
Bahrain
Bahrain: Lucander lands another big pot for George Baker as turf series concludes
Bahrain
Bahrain: Warren Point helps secure Charlie Appleby double in Bahrain
Reports