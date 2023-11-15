Sir Alex Ferguson chasing $1m prize in Bahrain as progressive son of Frankel takes on Godolphin favourite

Sir Alex Ferguson is expected to be in attendance as Spirit Dancer attempts to reach the pinnacle of what has already been a breakthrough season in Friday’s $1million Bahrain International Trophy.

Now six, the Richard Fahey-trained gelding, who was jointly bred by the former Manchester United manager with Niall McLoughlin and is now owned in a partnership, will carry Ferguson's red and white silks against a useful field in a race being staged as an international Group 2 for the first time.

He outgrew handicap company when taking a Racing League event off a mark of 102 in August before landing the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York.

"We’ve had a great season with him but it’s a tough race – it’s more like a Group 1 than a Group 2 in the Middle East," Fahey said. "I’m very happy with him, we’ll just see what happens."

Fahey believes Spirit Dancer’s improvement has come about largely because he has had a clearer run in training.

"He’s not had a lot of racing, when he was younger in his three and four-year-old career he had a few little issues but that’s all settled down and he’s come good now," he said.

Richard Fahey: "Fingers crossed we can finish in the first four"

"Sir Alex has enjoyed him this year – you can tell he’s getting a buzz out of him. To be fair to him, he’s been patient, and he’s getting the rewards for his patience.

"It’s great to be a part of it, Bahrain has been very good to us and fingers crossed we can finish in the first four."

Nations Pride , Charlie Appleby’s winner of top-level events in Germany and Canada already this year, is expected to be a warm favourite against 13 rivals including Godolphin stablemates and others from Britain, France, Ireland and the home team.

While a number of trainers had arrived at the racecourse near Riffa in the centre of the island state to see their runners exercising on the turf, it was a little unexpected to see Andre Fabre striding across in his desert whites.

Nations Pride is expected to be Friday's star attraction Credit: The Bahrain Turf Club

The legendary Frenchman has been breaking new ground overseas for at least 30 years but does not always travel with his runners, and his presence is perhaps indicative of the fact Bahrain is quietly becoming one of racing’s significant new frontiers.

His runner for Godolphin, Birr Castle , is not one of the favourites but could be dangerous to underestimate, notably having finished a length behind the brilliant Ace Impact in the Prix Guillaume D’Ornano and winning the Listed Grand Prix du Nord at Chantilly late last month.

"More and more we have to go for the international competition and Bahrain is part of the circuit. I’m sure it’ll be really important for the coming years," Fabre said.

"He’s a young horse and it’s always difficult to run against older horses, but he’s a genuine and consistent type and I think he’s going to run very well.

"I was planning to go abroad with him but I wasn’t sure about getting in the race because it’s quite competitive. I’m pleased he can run. He had a good prep in Chantilly, the interval is good so we’ll see. It’s difficult to asses his chance against older horses. It’s a good field."

