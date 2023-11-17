Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1 million Bahrain International Trophy

Sir Alex Ferguson was feted as the special guest of the Bahrain International Trophy only to become the central figure of the big race himself as his homebred gelding Spirit Dancer upset a strong field and claimed the lion's share of $1million in prize-money.

There are precious few higher achievers in world sport than the Manchester United manager, who collected 38 trophies in his 26-year reign and remains an incomparable point of reference at Old Trafford.

Yet, for all that he has experienced, the 81-year-old seemed quite taken aback by what he described as his best ever moment from his hobby.

Spirit Dancer has rattled right through handicap company this term for Richard Fahey and reached Group 3 level in the Strensall Stakes at York, but this was a wholly different proposition against international Group 1 winners.

Brought through to challenge late by Oisin Orr, he ended up bounding two and a quarter lengths clear of Israr and Point Lonsdale.

"That's the best ever in racing, without question," said Ferguson, whose red and white colours had infamously been carried by Flat champion Rock Of Gibraltar two decades ago and has more recently been a joint-owner of top-class chasers Protektorat and What A Friend.

"When you looked at the field I was worried, I'm seeing Godolphin with five, [Aidan] O'Brien's got a runner, [Andre] Fabre's got a horse there. And we're just a wee stable from Yorkshire," he said.

"He won well, too, very well. It was Ged [Mason, co-owner] who jumped on me, 100 yards away he looked as though he was going to win, but I'm not counting my chickens at that point, I’m just praying. He carried me over the line with him."

Ferguson had been seated next to Bahrain's crown prince in the grandstand during the afternoon. He added that some extra confidence came from the fact Spirit Dancer's sire was another sporting leviathan.

"I said to the jockey before the race, 'Remember, he's a Frankel'," he added.

"It was a new adventure for me to get into breeding to be honest. I bought a mare from Andreas Wohler in Germany, she's at Hemel Hempstead, it's a good family. The first foal was a Frankel and that's why we're down here today. We've had other horses who have done well but the Frankel has been fantastic."

Fahey, no stranger to major success in racing himself, similarly ranked the result as a career highlight.

"I genuinely thought it was a tough race and he needed to step up, but it was a comfortable race to watch," he said. "It's a special moment for everyone. We did see the trophy the other night, it looked like the FA Cup, Sir Alex is used to picking up the FA Cup."

He added: "It's a huge moment for me. We've had Royal Ascot winners and things like that, but with Sir Alex there it's been a great week. Ascot's not the same as when you're together for four or five days. He put no pressure on me, the horse, or anybody. It was, 'Let's enjoy this'."

Asked to describe his most famous client, Fahey said: "An absolute gentleman. Some great stories, and a great man."

Fahey suggested the Saudi Cup meeting in February would now be an option for a horse who has paid his way in spectacular fashion already.

"We said we'd see how he ran today. Have horse, will travel, so we’ll see how he comes home," he said.

Orr, who moved from Ireland for an opportunity with Fahey last year, was mixing it with Europe's elite, stalking a pace set by Ryan Moore on Point Lonsdale and finding reserves of energy when making his move a furlong out.

"He was a big price, but I think he really needed his last run because Richard had given him a break after the horse had won three in a short space of time," he said.

"I thought I was actually getting there a bit soon. All he does is gallop – he's tough and he was very good there today. It's right up there with my best days in racing. You never complain when you come over here and win something big like that. It's good when it works out."

Read these next:

I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date, line-up, betting odds, tips and predictions: Frankie Dettori 7-1 to be crowned king of the jungle

Mick Appleby assistant suspended for 12 weeks after 'losing his temper' and contributing to injury to filly

'Checks could kill the sport' - racegoers react as Cheltenham pushes affordability petition drive

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.