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Future content

What just happened?! From Qirat to Powerful Glory, we look at why so many longshots have won Group 1 races in 2025

What just happened?! From Qirat to Powerful Glory, we look at why so many longshots have won Group 1 races in 2025

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Britain
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The action came thick and fast on Saturday - so here are the biggest stories you need to know about
The action came thick and fast on Saturday - so here are the biggest stories you need to know about
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Britain
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
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The Big Jump Off
'I haven't been involved in Graded races much yet, but that's what I aspire to do' - Harry Derham determined to raise the bar
'I haven't been involved in Graded races much yet, but that's what I aspire to do' - Harry Derham determined to raise the bar
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Britain
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Who is Ian Donoghue and why is he a trainer to watch this season?
Who is Ian Donoghue and why is he a trainer to watch this season?
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Ireland
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
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British Champions Day
Saving the best for last: could the Flat season's big curtain call be the finest race of 2025?
Saving the best for last: could the Flat season's big curtain call be the finest race of 2025?
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British Champions Day
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Lingfield: What a ride! Jockey comes from last to first to snatch victory on 'very difficult' 12-race maiden
Lingfield: What a ride! Jockey comes from last to first to snatch victory on 'very difficult' 12-race maiden
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Reports
Last-gasp wins, pacemaking politics and 'a little whinge': how the Ombudsman and Delacroix rivalry has played out
Last-gasp wins, pacemaking politics and 'a little whinge': how the Ombudsman and Delacroix rivalry has played out
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British Champions Day
Racing's major new consumer survey could be 'the thing that's going to get us back to punching our weight' - but what is it and what happens next?
Racing's major new consumer survey could be 'the thing that's going to get us back to punching our weight' - but what is it and what happens next?
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Britain
Why William Hill could close up to 200 betting shops - and how fear of gambling tax rises is a driving factor
Why William Hill could close up to 200 betting shops - and how fear of gambling tax rises is a driving factor
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Britain
These are the top ten most valuable jumps races in Britain before Cheltenham - and who Willie Mullins might run in them
These are the top ten most valuable jumps races in Britain before Cheltenham - and who Willie Mullins might run in them
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Britain
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Two-thirds of heritage handicaps have not filled in Britain this season - and it’s only going to get worse this weekend
Two-thirds of heritage handicaps have not filled in Britain this season - and it’s only going to get worse this weekend
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Britain
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'One of the best-bred two-year-olds in training' - can this Coolmore homebred make a winning debut on Wednesday?
'One of the best-bred two-year-olds in training' - can this Coolmore homebred make a winning debut on Wednesday?
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Raceday Intel
Did Christophe Soumillon go too soon on Minnie Hauk in the Arc?
Did Christophe Soumillon go too soon on Minnie Hauk in the Arc?
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
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Britain
What just happened?! From Qirat to Powerful Glory, we look at why so many longshots have won Group 1 races in 2025

What just happened?! From Qirat to Powerful Glory, we look at why so many longshots have won Group 1 races in 2025

icon
Britain
padlock
The action came thick and fast on Saturday - so here are the biggest stories you need to know about
The action came thick and fast on Saturday - so here are the biggest stories you need to know about
icon
Britain
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
icon
The Big Jump Off
'I haven't been involved in Graded races much yet, but that's what I aspire to do' - Harry Derham determined to raise the bar
icon
Britain
padlock
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
icon
The Big Jump Off
'I haven't been involved in Graded races much yet, but that's what I aspire to do' - Harry Derham determined to raise the bar
icon
Britain
padlock
Who is Ian Donoghue and why is he a trainer to watch this season?
Who is Ian Donoghue and why is he a trainer to watch this season?
icon
Ireland
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
icon
British Champions Day
Saving the best for last: could the Flat season's big curtain call be the finest race of 2025?
Saving the best for last: could the Flat season's big curtain call be the finest race of 2025?
icon
British Champions Day
padlock
Lingfield: What a ride! Jockey comes from last to first to snatch victory on 'very difficult' 12-race maiden
Lingfield: What a ride! Jockey comes from last to first to snatch victory on 'very difficult' 12-race maiden
icon
Reports
Last-gasp wins, pacemaking politics and 'a little whinge': how the Ombudsman and Delacroix rivalry has played out
Last-gasp wins, pacemaking politics and 'a little whinge': how the Ombudsman and Delacroix rivalry has played out
icon
British Champions Day
Racing's major new consumer survey could be 'the thing that's going to get us back to punching our weight' - but what is it and what happens next?
Racing's major new consumer survey could be 'the thing that's going to get us back to punching our weight' - but what is it and what happens next?
icon
Britain
Why William Hill could close up to 200 betting shops - and how fear of gambling tax rises is a driving factor
Why William Hill could close up to 200 betting shops - and how fear of gambling tax rises is a driving factor
icon
Britain
These are the top ten most valuable jumps races in Britain before Cheltenham - and who Willie Mullins might run in them
These are the top ten most valuable jumps races in Britain before Cheltenham - and who Willie Mullins might run in them
icon
Britain
padlock
Two-thirds of heritage handicaps have not filled in Britain this season - and it’s only going to get worse this weekend
Two-thirds of heritage handicaps have not filled in Britain this season - and it’s only going to get worse this weekend
icon
Britain
padlock
'One of the best-bred two-year-olds in training' - can this Coolmore homebred make a winning debut on Wednesday?
'One of the best-bred two-year-olds in training' - can this Coolmore homebred make a winning debut on Wednesday?
icon
Raceday Intel
Did Christophe Soumillon go too soon on Minnie Hauk in the Arc?
Did Christophe Soumillon go too soon on Minnie Hauk in the Arc?
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
icon
Britain