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The Big Jump Off

'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow

'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow

icon
Free tips
The Big Jump Off is OUT NOW - don't miss our unbeatable companion to the new jumps season
The Big Jump Off is OUT NOW - don't miss our unbeatable companion to the new jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
icon
The Big Jump Off
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'It will surely be in Joseph O’Brien’s mind to target this race again' - Paul Kealy's best bets for the early part of the jumps season
'It will surely be in Joseph O’Brien’s mind to target this race again' - Paul Kealy's best bets for the early part of the jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
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Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
icon
The Big Jump Off
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2025-26 - your ultimate preview of the new season
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2025-26 - your ultimate preview of the new season
icon
The Big Jump Off
'The pair are profitable to back blind when teaming up' - six claimers it could pay to keep on side this season
'The pair are profitable to back blind when teaming up' - six claimers it could pay to keep on side this season
icon
The Big Jump Off
Hello, I'm Moray Smith - a pro punter obsessed with the Cheltenham Festival who can't wait to start dreaming again
Hello, I'm Moray Smith - a pro punter obsessed with the Cheltenham Festival who can't wait to start dreaming again
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'I lost a few owners and a lot of horses, but sometimes it’s good for you in life when you have little dips - it makes you stronger'
'I lost a few owners and a lot of horses, but sometimes it’s good for you in life when you have little dips - it makes you stronger'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'He might have a Nick Rockett-like prep' - Tom Segal with his four best bets for the jumps season including a 40-1 Grand National pick
'He might have a Nick Rockett-like prep' - Tom Segal with his four best bets for the jumps season including a 40-1 Grand National pick
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
He was a revelation over fences last season - and 16-1 could look a big price for the Coral Gold Cup
He was a revelation over fences last season - and 16-1 could look a big price for the Coral Gold Cup
icon
The Big Jump Off
OUT NOW: grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our unmissable jumps season guide - order online now
OUT NOW: grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our unmissable jumps season guide - order online now
icon
The Big Jump Off
'He could take high rank over fences' - Paul Kealy with five novice chasers to follow this season
'He could take high rank over fences' - Paul Kealy with five novice chasers to follow this season
icon
The Big Jump Off
My golden rules to turning over a profit - including why the pace of a race is crucial to finding a winning edge
My golden rules to turning over a profit - including why the pace of a race is crucial to finding a winning edge
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'The doctor said take it steady - what's he on about? I'll be straight back knocking them in'
'The doctor said take it steady - what's he on about? I'll be straight back knocking them in'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'He's going to prove thrown in' - Paul Kealy has 5-1, 12-1 and 33-1 ante-post tips for the jumps season
'He's going to prove thrown in' - Paul Kealy has 5-1, 12-1 and 33-1 ante-post tips for the jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Get Tom Segal's exclusive jumps season advice - including tips at 40-1, 33-1 and 12-1
Get Tom Segal's exclusive jumps season advice - including tips at 40-1, 33-1 and 12-1
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2024-25, your ultimate jumps season preview
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2024-25, your ultimate jumps season preview
icon
The Big Jump Off
'He is obviously a machine but I think JP McManus has a serious squad' - the big jumps season question answered
'He is obviously a machine but I think JP McManus has a serious squad' - the big jumps season question answered
icon
The Big Jump Off
Patrick Mullins: 'He isn't pretty, he isn't flash, he isn't Constitution Hill. But right now, they have the same number of Champion Hurdles'
Patrick Mullins: 'He isn't pretty, he isn't flash, he isn't Constitution Hill. But right now, they have the same number of Champion Hurdles'
icon
The Big Jump Off
The Big Jump Off: how to buy our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide
The Big Jump Off: how to buy our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide
icon
The Big Jump Off
Watch: The Big Jump Off 2023-24 - your ultimate jumps season preview with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen
Watch: The Big Jump Off 2023-24 - your ultimate jumps season preview with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen
icon
The Big Jump Off
Paul Nicholls: 'Why can't he win a Gold Cup? Galopin Des Champs is very smart and hard to beat - but we're right in the mix'
Paul Nicholls: 'Why can't he win a Gold Cup? Galopin Des Champs is very smart and hard to beat - but we're right in the mix'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
I have some golden rules for ante-post punting - and this brilliant bet in the Arkle meets all my criteria
I have some golden rules for ante-post punting - and this brilliant bet in the Arkle meets all my criteria
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow

'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow

icon
Free tips
The Big Jump Off is OUT NOW - don't miss our unbeatable companion to the new jumps season
The Big Jump Off is OUT NOW - don't miss our unbeatable companion to the new jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'It will surely be in Joseph O’Brien’s mind to target this race again' - Paul Kealy's best bets for the early part of the jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Our bid for another jumps title is starting early - and I also think I was riding our next Cheltenham Gold Cup winner last season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'It will surely be in Joseph O’Brien’s mind to target this race again' - Paul Kealy's best bets for the early part of the jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
Power Rankings: Who made our list of top ten trainers in Britain and Ireland this season? Plus a horse to follow for each
icon
The Big Jump Off
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2025-26 - your ultimate preview of the new season
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2025-26 - your ultimate preview of the new season
icon
The Big Jump Off
'The pair are profitable to back blind when teaming up' - six claimers it could pay to keep on side this season
'The pair are profitable to back blind when teaming up' - six claimers it could pay to keep on side this season
icon
The Big Jump Off
Hello, I'm Moray Smith - a pro punter obsessed with the Cheltenham Festival who can't wait to start dreaming again
Hello, I'm Moray Smith - a pro punter obsessed with the Cheltenham Festival who can't wait to start dreaming again
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'I lost a few owners and a lot of horses, but sometimes it’s good for you in life when you have little dips - it makes you stronger'
'I lost a few owners and a lot of horses, but sometimes it’s good for you in life when you have little dips - it makes you stronger'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'He might have a Nick Rockett-like prep' - Tom Segal with his four best bets for the jumps season including a 40-1 Grand National pick
'He might have a Nick Rockett-like prep' - Tom Segal with his four best bets for the jumps season including a 40-1 Grand National pick
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
He was a revelation over fences last season - and 16-1 could look a big price for the Coral Gold Cup
He was a revelation over fences last season - and 16-1 could look a big price for the Coral Gold Cup
icon
The Big Jump Off
OUT NOW: grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our unmissable jumps season guide - order online now
OUT NOW: grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our unmissable jumps season guide - order online now
icon
The Big Jump Off
'He could take high rank over fences' - Paul Kealy with five novice chasers to follow this season
'He could take high rank over fences' - Paul Kealy with five novice chasers to follow this season
icon
The Big Jump Off
My golden rules to turning over a profit - including why the pace of a race is crucial to finding a winning edge
My golden rules to turning over a profit - including why the pace of a race is crucial to finding a winning edge
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'The doctor said take it steady - what's he on about? I'll be straight back knocking them in'
'The doctor said take it steady - what's he on about? I'll be straight back knocking them in'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
'He's going to prove thrown in' - Paul Kealy has 5-1, 12-1 and 33-1 ante-post tips for the jumps season
'He's going to prove thrown in' - Paul Kealy has 5-1, 12-1 and 33-1 ante-post tips for the jumps season
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
Get Tom Segal's exclusive jumps season advice - including tips at 40-1, 33-1 and 12-1
Get Tom Segal's exclusive jumps season advice - including tips at 40-1, 33-1 and 12-1
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2024-25, your ultimate jumps season preview
WATCH: The Big Jump Off 2024-25, your ultimate jumps season preview
icon
The Big Jump Off
'He is obviously a machine but I think JP McManus has a serious squad' - the big jumps season question answered
'He is obviously a machine but I think JP McManus has a serious squad' - the big jumps season question answered
icon
The Big Jump Off
Patrick Mullins: 'He isn't pretty, he isn't flash, he isn't Constitution Hill. But right now, they have the same number of Champion Hurdles'
Patrick Mullins: 'He isn't pretty, he isn't flash, he isn't Constitution Hill. But right now, they have the same number of Champion Hurdles'
icon
The Big Jump Off
The Big Jump Off: how to buy our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide
The Big Jump Off: how to buy our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide
icon
The Big Jump Off
Watch: The Big Jump Off 2023-24 - your ultimate jumps season preview with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen
Watch: The Big Jump Off 2023-24 - your ultimate jumps season preview with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen
icon
The Big Jump Off
Paul Nicholls: 'Why can't he win a Gold Cup? Galopin Des Champs is very smart and hard to beat - but we're right in the mix'
Paul Nicholls: 'Why can't he win a Gold Cup? Galopin Des Champs is very smart and hard to beat - but we're right in the mix'
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
I have some golden rules for ante-post punting - and this brilliant bet in the Arkle meets all my criteria
I have some golden rules for ante-post punting - and this brilliant bet in the Arkle meets all my criteria
icon
The Big Jump Off
padlock
12
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