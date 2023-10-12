Grand National field size reduced to 34 as Aintree unveils major changes to big race

The Grand National field size is to be reduced to 34 as part of a number of changes announced on Thursday following a review of the race conducted by the Jockey Club.

The news was welcomed by senior figures including Lucinda Russell and Ruby Walsh but is likely to be met with dismay by many fans of jump racing, who have complained that changes in recent years have undermined the race's unique status and appeal, making it harder to distinguish from other long-distance chases.

Weeks of controversy followed the latest running of the Randox-sponsored race in April, which was delayed for 14 minutes when animal rights activists mounted an unprecedented course invasion. Merseyside Police made 118 arrests but there has been no news of any charges.

Hill Sixteen sustained fatal injuries in a fall at the first fence, his trainer Sandy Thomson saying he had become "hyper" during the delay. It was the third consecutive National to end with an equine fatality, an upsetting turn of events for those who thought the race had turned a corner after changes to the fences a decade ago led to a six-year trouble-free run.

Corach Rambler and Derek Fox win the 2023 Grand National at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

News of significant changes will nonetheless come as a surprise to many, the Jockey Club having managed to keep details of its review under wraps. Explaining the decision to reduce the National field size from 40, Aintree's clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down. However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety."

Had the changes been made just three years ago, we would still be waiting for the first female jockey to ride a National winner. Minella Times carried number 35 when he prevailed under Rachael Blackmore in 2021.

Among other changes, the first fence is to be moved 60 yards closer to the start in an effort to reduce the pace at which runners approach it. For the same reason, all races over the National fences will henceforth employ a standing start.

The race is to be started earlier in the afternoon, following several years in which it went off at 5.15pm, to guard against the possibility of the course drying out. The revised off-time has yet to be determined and ITV are to be involved in the discussion.

Grand National: the first fence is to be moved 60 yards closer to the start Credit: John Grossick

Runners will not be led by their grooms through the pre-race parade, handlers being required to release their charges at the end of the walkway to the track. The emphasis is now on allowing horses "to prepare for their race in their own time" but they will still be expected to canter in front of the stands before going to the start.

There will be changes to the inside running rail to assist with early capture of loose horses and fence 11 is to be reduced in height by two inches, while the landing-side drop will also be reduced. Foam and rubber toe boards will be fixed to every fence, paddock walkways will be widened and there will be further investment in the watering system.

Finally, the Grand National review panel, which assesses each entrant for suitability, is to be asked to apply a particular focus to those horses noted as having made jumping errors in four or more of their previous eight races.

The Jockey Club denied these changes were prompted by April's animal rights invasion. A spokesman said: "We undertake a review after every Grand National and constantly make changes as a result of this evidence-based process, which is all part of our relentless focus on putting the care and safety of our horses and jockeys above all else. The reckless actions of those who breached security to illegally gain access to the track on Grand National day have had absolutely no bearing whatsoever on the changes we are making to the race."

In quotes published by the Jockey Club, Walsh said he feels the proposed changes "will enhance the Grand National as a horse race and help to ensure its future". He hoped they would reduce bunching of runners on the inside of the course, a notable feature of this year's race.

Ruby Walsh: "The slower you go, the safer things are" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Walsh, who won Nationals aboard Papillon and Hedgehunter, said: "With the rolling start, horses tended to bunch towards the inside but, with the re-introduction of a standing start, they will have to be spread out across the track, which will give them more room going towards the first fence.

"The first fence is also going to be closer, so when jockeys look up and see it they are more likely to be in a straight line and they should jump it before they track across the course. The effect of that should hopefully be to create less speed.

"The slower you go, the safer things are. Horses are competitive and will race each other but these changes should help to slow down both horse and rider.

"Being able to bypass fences and the levelling-off on the landing sides of fences means that more runners bunch towards the inside and therefore the reduction in field size will, in my opinion, make a considerable difference.

"You hope small things make for big progress. A lot of thought and effort has gone into this process. It was a proper and thorough review.

"There are lots of people who don't like change but all sports change. Soccer is not the same game it was 30 or even 15 years ago and looking at the Rugby World Cup, rugby has had to evolve. Racing is the same, in that we have to evolve to ensure the future of the sport."

Russell, who has trained the National winner twice in the past six years, said she was "fully supportive" of the decision to cut the number of runners. "I don't feel that six fewer runners will make a difference to the heritage of the race. It can only be a good step and hopefully will help improve the start procedures.

"As regards moving the first fence, the further you go then the more speed you are going to pick up, so, logically, it should mean they approach it slower. I know it's tricky for the jockeys to manage their speed as it's such an important race and everyone is vying for a good position."

Surprisingly, the Jockey Club also sought and received an approving comment from the RSPCA's Emma Slawinski, who has repeatedly called for an end to use of the whip for encouragement in racing. She said: "We are very pleased to see [the Jockey Club] taking horse welfare seriously and making changes to the Grand National as a result.

"We believe that racehorses should have a good life on and off the track and should never be exposed to unacceptable risk of injury or death. Any steps from The Jockey Club to meet that aim are a positive step forward. We look forward to seeing this announcement pave the way for further changes and remain keen to work with them."

Read these next:

'This is our sport and I love it' - Corach Rambler charges to magnificent victory in disrupted Grand National

'They're looked after like kings' - Hill Sixteen's owner defends sport despite sad Grand National loss

118 arrested as 2023 Grand National delayed after animal rights protesters storm track at Aintree

'They haven't got a bloody clue' - Sandy Thomson blames 'ignorant' Grand National protesters

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

