'They haven't got a bloody clue' - Sandy Thomson blames 'ignorant' protesters for Grand National horse death

Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury after falling at the first fence in Saturday's Randox Grand National, an incident trainer Sandy Thomson blamed on the race being delayed by animal rights protesters.

The start was delayed by almost 15 minutes after several protesters were able to get on to the Aintree course and attempted to secure themselves to fences and railings.

That delay caused Hill Sixteen to become "hyper", according to Thomson, who was adamant the actions of the protesters were behind his horse falling for the first time in his career.

"It's not good," said Thomson. "He got absolutely hyper and we washed him off. They haven't a bloody clue what they're doing. He just hasn't taken off at the first fence; he's got so bloody hyper because of the carry on.

"Unfortunately, it's a statistic we're all trying to avoid. He's jumped round here twice and never had a bother. I don't know when he last fell. I know how ignorant these people are and they haven't a bloody clue. They just cause more problems than they ever solve."

Hill Sixteen had previously raced over the National fences twice, finishing second in the 2021 Becher Chase and seventh in this season's running of the same race.

Two further Grand National runners, Cape Gentleman and Recite A Prayer, were assessed on course before being walked on to horse ambulances and taken for further assessment at the racecourse stables after the race.

Cape Gentleman was pulled up before the 14th fence, while Recite A Prayer was another first-fence faller.

Dickon White, north west regional director for the Jockey Club said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.

"Recite a Prayer and Cape Gentleman were assessed on course by veterinary teams. Both horses walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables. Further updates will be provided in due course."

Earlier on the card, Dark Raven suffered a fatal injury when falling at the seventh in the Grade 1 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle, while rider Johnny Burke was taken to hospital for further assessment after his fall from Sam Brown in the National.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the BHA said: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries this week.

“British racing works tirelessly to improve the sport’s safety record and reduce avoidable risk. Every incident is reviewed by the BHA alongside the racecourse and other bodies. As a sport we have for years shown great determination and commitment to improve welfare standards by taking measured scientific, evidence-based, regulatory and education-based steps.

“We respect the right of anyone to hold views about our sport, but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring.

“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparalleled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Love and respect for horses is at the heart of everything we do.

“The Grand National is and always will be an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people today will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”

