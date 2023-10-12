Racing Post logo
'The most important thing is the race itself' - Tom Scudamore backs Grand National changes

No ride in The Grand National
Reduction in the number of runners among the raft of Grand National changes announced on ThursdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Tom Scudamore, whose family have had an association with the Grand National for more than half a century, said he supported the radical changes to the race's format announced on Thursday, believing they are necessary to protect its future.

The lowering of the Grand National’s maximum field size from 40 to 34 and the shortening of the run to the first fence were the two headline alterations and Scudamore, who never won the race from 19 rides but whose grandfather Michael rode Oxo to victory in 1959, feels they are required in order to adapt to changing times. 

He said: "Change is always part and parcel of it – it's been happening since 1960. The Grand National and Aintree executives normally get these things right. They've been making changes for 60 years and the most important thing is that the Grand National has survived.

Read the full story

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 12 October 2023Last updated 18:44, 12 October 2023
