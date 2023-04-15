Merseyside Police make three arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance at Aintree

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance in relation to Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

A 33-year-old woman from London was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on Saturday in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption activities at Aintree. Two other people, a 25-year-old woman and a man whose age has not been stated, were arrested outside of the racecourse.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

In a statement, the police added that both women were in custody and were being questioned by officers.

In the run-up to this year's Grand National, animal rights activists have repeatedly expressed an intention to protest at this year's race. As well as protesting outside the racecourse, some activists had outlined plans to bypass security and potentially disrupt the Grand National by creating human barriers.

A statement posted by the animal rights group on Saturday said that “around 100” people had started protesting outside of the racecourse. Merseyside Police had stated before Saturday that it had a "robust policing plan" in place for this year's Grand National, where over 68,000 people are expected to attend.

On Friday, BHA chief executive Julie Harrington, speaking on Good Morning Britain, said she had “huge confidence” in the policing arrangements at Aintree for the Grand National, and added that racing "has horse welfare at its heart".

ITV Racing presenter Kevin Blake also engaged with a spokesman for the protestors on TalkTV on Thursday as a representative of the grassroots racing group Stand Up For Racing, which aims to promote the racing and breeding industries and "correct false information about racing".

During an impassioned defence of racing and the Grand National, Blake said no one cared more about horses than those working in racing and specified how changes to the fences and other safety measures brought in proactively by the sport had resulted in a drop off in fatalities and fallers.

In 2021, four female protestors disguised as catering staff were able to make it onto the racecourse at Royal Ascot where they unfurled a banner and chained themselves to the running rail. Last year, six female protestors ran onto the track at Epsom after the runners had gone to post for the Derby but before the race started.

