'This is our sport and I love it' - Corach Rambler charges to magnificent victory in disrupted Grand National

In the 175th running of surely the world's most popular horserace, it was the Grand National that won.

Animal rights protesters succeeded in causing a delay to the start but were unsuccessful in their ultimate mission to stop a sporting institution from taking place. For them, there was failure. For Corach Rambler, there was the most magnificent triumph, as brilliance and bravery assured his name now sits proudly on a hallowed roll of honour.

Six years on from capturing the Grand National with One For Arthur, Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox once again scored for Scotland, yet although thrilled for themselves and the 8-1 favourite's owners, they were happiest not that they had won but that their marvellous horse had covered himself in glory.

The joy of Corach Rambler's connections was in stark contrast to the despair felt by those associated with another Scottish-based chaser. Hill Sixteen lost his life following a fall at the first fence of a contest whose 39 runners had been forced to wait in warm spring sunshine after a small number of activists managed to get on to the track in the minutes leading up to the scheduled 5.15pm off-time.

Some of those involved in the protest attempted to attach themselves to the second fence and to railings close to the Canal Turn, as a result of which at 5.10pm the Grand National field left the paddock and returned to the pre-parade ring. Seven minutes later the jockeys emerged from the weighing room to cheers. The horses were soon out on the racecourse, where no parade took place and God Save the King was not sung but, most importantly, 14 minutes late yet anticipated with relish, a Grand National was run.

Corach Rambler clears a National fence on his way to glory Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Nobody could claim it was not a rough race – with some citing the delay and the effect it had on the horses as a causal factor – but for Corach Rambler the four-and-a-quarter-mile journey was completed without a hitch.

Fox, who had been passed fit to ride only at lunchtime having been absent for 11 days due to a shoulder injury, judged things perfectly on the dual Cheltenham Festival winner, allowing outsider Mister Coffey to enter the home straight with a clear lead. Fox – who had also overcome injury to win on One For Arthur – had been urged to be patient by Russell's partner Peter Scudamore but so well was he travelling that it was impossible not to allow him to grab the lead at the final fence.

Grand National glory was quickly in the bag, with Corach Rambler – one of only 13 British-trained runners – passing the line two and a quarter lengths in front of Vanillier, with Gaillard Du Mesnil and last year's Noble Yeats taking third and fourth.

"I just let him bowl away," said Fox. "He's an electric jumper and so intelligent. He was in front for a long time but he won so easily. He's a marvellous horse."

So, too, was One For Arthur, who died in retirement three weeks ago. His loss has been keenly felt by Russell and Scudamore, an enormously popular couple who here, as so often in the past, made their love for the animals in their care abundantly clear.

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler after their Grand National heroics Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"That was just amazing," declared Russell, immediately expressing a desire to comment on the scenes that took place before the race.

"Those guys that went out on the course to protest think it's about horse welfare," she said. "That horse loves the sport. He loves everything he does and he is kept in the best conditions. I'm so delighted he can run in a race like that and perform like that. He has now got greatness – and that's what he deserves.

"In our hearts, Corach Rambler is just the best horse - and now he is in the public's hearts as well."

Russell added: "I know how important it is to win the National. I know how it changed my life with Arthur and what reverence Arthur was held in. For Corach to now achieve that is just fantastic.

"It's all about the horses. For me, it's not about betting, although I did back him – and quite a lot, actually, ante-post. It's not about, though. It's about Corach.

"That horse has been amazing. I'm delighted for myself, delighted for the team, delighted for Scu because he has done all the work with him, delighted for Derek, who has had a hard time and a problem with his shoulder, and I'm delighted for the fantastic owners.

"But you know what? It's about Corach. He is just amazing. He took to those fences brilliantly, he understand them and he worked it out. He loved it."

Corach Rambler charges clear at the Elbow Credit: GROSSICK RACING

So, too, did the countless friends and admirers of the victorious training duo.

"You shouldn't get so attached to these beautiful creatures but you do," said Scudamore. "He'll be looked after for the rest of his life. The fact he is safe and sound means more than winning."

He meant every word. There was similar sincerity from Cameron Sword, remarkably a 21-year-old Grand National-winning owner as one of The Ramblers, in whose colours Corach Rambler competed.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "What a horse! I'm lost for words."

Sword then gave his view on those who had tried to stop the race.

"How can you be protesting against horseracing when your protests were making the horses wait out in the sun for longer," he said. "It makes no sense. They can do one. This is our sport and I love it."

