'It makes sense to me' - Hill Sixteen trainer Sandy Thomson backs changes to big race at Aintree

Grand National runners approach the first fence
Thursday's changes announced by the Jockey Club are the most widespread amendments to the Grand National since 2012Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Reducing the speed the horses approach the first fence in the Grand National was essential according to trainer Sandy Thomson, whose Hill Sixteen sustained a fatal injury at the obstacle in this year’s race.

Moving the first fence 60 yards (55m) closer to the start, reducing the field size to 34 horses from 40 and making the runners begin from a standing position are among a raft of changes set to be brought in for next year’s Grand National.

Thomson said his son-in-law Ryan Mania, who rode Hill Sixteen, felt the Grand National had changed significantly since he was successful in 2013 aboard Auroras Encore, with the speed the horses raced at being among the most notable difference.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 12 October 2023Last updated 15:42, 12 October 2023
icon
