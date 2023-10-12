'It makes sense to me' - Hill Sixteen trainer Sandy Thomson backs changes to big race at Aintree
Reducing the speed the horses approach the first fence in the Grand National was essential according to trainer Sandy Thomson, whose Hill Sixteen sustained a fatal injury at the obstacle in this year’s race.
Moving the first fence 60 yards (55m) closer to the start, reducing the field size to 34 horses from 40 and making the runners begin from a standing position are among a raft of changes set to be brought in for next year’s Grand National.
Thomson said his son-in-law Ryan Mania, who rode Hill Sixteen, felt the Grand National had changed significantly since he was successful in 2013 aboard Auroras Encore, with the speed the horses raced at being among the most notable difference.
- Comment: the wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened
- The big changes: the long history of safety-related improvements to the Grand National
- Grand National: the key changes to the big race at Aintree
- Grand National field size reduced to 34 as Aintree unveils major changes to big race
- A Derby-Grand National double? Kitty's Light to appear in Chepstow charity race ahead of season geared towards Aintree
