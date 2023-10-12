Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

The wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened

This one really hurts. Until now, it's not been that difficult for a fan to make peace with changes to the Grand National, even though the fences are not what they were and Becher's is no longer instantly recognisable to anyone who's seen the old pictures of Red Rum soaring over.

Until now, each year's race has still basically looked like the ones from the Pathe newsreels. But the essence of the National, and a huge reason for its unique status, is the involvement of lots of runners.

Forty has been the accepted figure. Forty to choose from, 40 people in every sweepstake, 40 gorgeous animals at the start, 40 stories about how they got there, 40 sets of connections hoping they're in the middle of a tale they'll be telling for the rest of their lives.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 12 October 2023Last updated 12:15, 12 October 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival