The wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened

This one really hurts. Until now, it's not been that difficult for a fan to make peace with changes to the Grand National, even though the fences are not what they were and Becher's is no longer instantly recognisable to anyone who's seen the old pictures of Red Rum soaring over.

Until now, each year's race has still basically looked like the ones from the Pathe newsreels. But the essence of the National, and a huge reason for its unique status, is the involvement of lots of runners.

Forty has been the accepted figure. Forty to choose from, 40 people in every sweepstake, 40 gorgeous animals at the start, 40 stories about how they got there, 40 sets of connections hoping they're in the middle of a tale they'll be telling for the rest of their lives.