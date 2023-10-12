The big changes: the long history of safety-related improvements to the Grand National at Aintree

Significant changes have been made to the Grand National with the aim of promoting the safety of its participants. These are the most significant amendments in recent times.

1984

This was the last time the maximum National field size was reduced, from 50 to 40. Little was being lost, as there hadn't been more than 42 runners in the previous 15 runnings. Indeed, it was a joyous occasion, the race's future having just been secured when the land was bought back from a property developer.

1990

Significant changes were made to Becher's Brook, following dismal scenes in the 1989 race, when Brown Trix broke a shoulder and rolled back into the brook. The ditch was partially filled and the depth of the brook reduced to an inch. The camber on the landing side was regraded to make it less of a slope. A minimum rating for runners was introduced.

1999

An advisory panel, including Dick Saunders and Tim Forster, was set up to review the suitability of entrants, with a focus on those who had failed to complete in recent races. Aintree-style fences were constructed at training centres around the country, so potential runners could school over them. For the first time, all National runners were inspected by vets on the morning of the race.

2009

Bypass routes were introduced around every fence. Most National fences had previously stretched across the full width of the track but space was created around the outside edges so the field could be directed around on the second circuit if there was an injured horse or jockey on the landing side.

2012

A BHA-led review came up with 30 recommendations for change, including at Becher's Brook, where what was left of the ditch was raised and levelled. The fourth fence was reduced in height, while the orange take-off boards were increased in height. The minimum age for runners was raised to seven as part of a tightening of the entry criteria.

2013

The timber cores were removed from the fences and replaced with plastic birch, making the fences more forgiving when a horse makes a mistake. The aim was that rotational falls would become a thing of the past. The start was moved 90 yards closer to the first fence, landing areas levelled at four fences and £400,000 spent upgrading the watering system. An enlarged washdown area was created and cooling fans installed for runners to recover post-race.

2023

The pre-race veterinary protocols were enhanced, trainers being asked to provide detail on the treatment and medication history for each runner, along with videos of their horses trotting. The process began two months before the race, allowing time for any concerns to be identified and discussed well in advance.

