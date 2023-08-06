Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival: which horses caught the eye of our experts in the past week?

We were treated to a feast of racing over the past week at Goodwood and Galway and our experts are on hand to pick out the horses who caught their eye . . .

4th, Coral Handicap, Tuesday

Goodwood is synonymous with hard-luck stories and there was a reminder of that in the meeting's very first race when Designer was repeatedly denied a clear run towards the centre of the track as Lord Riddiford surged clear up the stands' rail. The John Butler-trained filly ran on encouragingly once granted daylight to finish fourth and looks sure to strike when she gets her favoured soft ground and a clear run, as she is on a favourable mark and boasts some really encouraging pieces of form from last year.

Maddy Playle

4th, Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes, Wednesday

Richard Hannon made no secret of how highly he rates Baheer before the Molecomb Stakes, saying he could end up being top class and would have gone close in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot if he had not been withdrawn at the start. He could manage only fourth on Wednesday but caught the eye with the way he travelled before fading inside the final furlong on soft ground. It would be no surprise to see him land a similar contest on a more suitable surface next time.

Jonathan Harding

2nd, Guinness Beginners Chase, Thursday

Sir Argus, who was making his chase debut for Willie Mullins after showing signs of promise in his novice hurdle campaign over three miles, ballooned many of his early fences while being too keen under Brian Hayes. He travelled with plenty of verve but his early exertions took their toll late on when he was outbattled by Mars Harper. He clearly has a big engine given he was beaten only a length and a half despite doing pretty much everything wrong. Once he measures his fences with a bit more precision and relaxes early on, he should develop into a good novice chaser.

Conor Fennelly

Royal Rhyme draws clear impressively in the Kincsem Handicap Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

1st, Coral Kincsem Handicap, Thursday

On the figures and using the eye test, one horse stood out above the rest at Goodwood. It wasn't Paddington, it certainly wasn't Al Husn and, while Highfield Princess was impressive, the standout performance was surely that of Royal Rhyme in the 1m2f handicap for three-year-olds. To put things into perspective, I thought it was a meeting lacking in quality across the board, but Royal Rhyme absolutely blitzed a good field without coming off the bridle. I'll be staggered if Karl Burke's colt isn't up to winning Group races on soft ground.

Tom Segal

3rd, Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden, Tuesday

Trained in Kilkenny by a shrewd operator in Pat Murphy, this gelded son of Ribchester made a highly promising debut in this Galway 7f maiden. He got a bit worked up beforehand and that continued through the race as he was difficult to settle under Seamie Heffernan, but he responded well initially when challenged and his early exertions took their toll only well inside the last furlong. To finish third, beaten a length and nicely clear of the rest, was a good performance in the circumstances and the experience alone should bring him on a good deal.

Justin O'Hanlon

5th, Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, Tuesday

There was a blanket four-way finish for the places behind the runaway Quickthorn and Giavellotto made up as much ground from the back under Andrea Atzeni as second-placed Emily Dickinson, and was only half a length down on her at the line. Marco Botti seems minded to give the son of Mastercraftsman time between his races but, whether it is back to the scene of his Yorkshire Cup victory for the Lonsdale, or a wait for either the Irish St Leger or Doncaster Cup, he looks capable of picking up another big staying prize before the year is out.

Scott Burton

Iberian (right) finishes runner-up to Haatem (green cap) in the Vintage Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

2nd, Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes, Tuesday

The way Iberian had to be ridden after missing the break in the Vintage Stakes gave him no chance and he did well to make second. The Charlie Hills-trained colt hated the ground too and I have little doubt he was the best horse in the race. Many were negative about the standard going into the race, so the fact he was beaten could lead to a bigger price than he should be for his next target, which is reportedly the Champagne Stakes.

Paul Kealy

3rd, Tote Fantasy Galway Bonus Maiden Hurdle, Wednesday

The 2m5f maiden hurdle on Galway Plate day looked a strong heat on paper and, with High Class Hero beating Tag Man, it seems sure to work out well. John Murphy's Black Bamboo couldn’t match the front two from the home turn but was best of the rest and should open his account over hurdles before long. He’s a progressive sort who can be found a far less arduous task in the coming weeks and should be up to winning.

David Jennings

