Fortune favours Zarak The Brave as he takes Galway Hurdle thriller for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins

Zarak The Brave got the better of a thrilling three-way tussle with Jesse Evans and My Mate Mozzie to give Willie Mullins his sixth win in the Galway Hurdle.

The winner, who was making his handicap debut off a mark of 145, became the first four-year-old to land the race since Perugino Diamond in 2000.

Zarak The Brave twice chased home stablemate and Triumph Hurdle hero Lossiemouth in Graded company last season and that class was evident when fending off the challenge of Jesse Evans, runner-up in this race last year, by a head.

Winning jockey Paul Townend, who steered Indian Pace to victory in the race for John Kiely in 2008, told Racing TV: “The Galway Hurdle you need everything to go right for you and it did today. I didn’t realise how hard it was to win it back then. I thought the game was easy and I’ve figured out since it’s a lot harder."

Mullins was winning his fifth Galway Hurdle in eight years and is targeting Zarak The Brave at the Champion Hurdle.

“Normally a horse like him would go out to grass for the summer and we thought no, there’s a big prize in Galway, let’s have a crack, we might have a nice mark. I feel sorry for Noel Meade and connections of Jesse Evans. He looked like he was going to win, I thought he’d beaten us.

“You’ve got to look at him now as a Champion Hurdle contender. I’ll be aiming him for the Morgiana Hurdle and we’ll see what happens.”

