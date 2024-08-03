Pat Cosgrave is no Simone Biles but Get It has certainly got it - and so have his many owners

In truth, it's not a card that's likely to round off a five-day jamboree with a fanfare of trumpets and a firework display. A Group 2, a Group 3 and a big-field handicap are rather less than you might hope for in an age where Saturday is supposed to be the day when everything good happens, for the benefit of the channel-hopping viewer and the racegoer who doesn't want to use up his holiday by taking a day off in the middle of the week.

It doesn't help, of course, when somebody rather inconveniently schedules an Olympic Games slap bang in the middle of your biggest meeting of the year. In fact, it brings into rather sharp relief the problem racing has in engaging those hard-to-reach parts of the population in the post-Dettori era.

I'd like to report that Joe Fanning shimmied off Align The Stars after winning the Coral Summer Handicap and danced a jig that had people waving five-foot tall cardboard Joe Fanning heads and chanting noisy partisan chants that rang out over the downs, but that would be rather over-egging the pudding.