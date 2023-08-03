'She's probably the best filly I'll ever ride' - Highfield Princess 2-1 for Nunthorpe after scintillating King George win

You cannot keep a good mare down and it did not take long for Highfield Princess to bounce back with a dominant success in the King George Qatar Stakes.

Winning came naturally to her last season. She began her campaign on the all-weather before rapidly transforming from a handicapper into one of the best sprinters in Europe, a reputation she cemented with three Group 1 wins over a variety of trips in August and September, as well as a fourth at the Breeders' Cup.

That added an extra layer of expectation but things have not quite gone to plan this season for the versatile six-year-old. She was second on her first start at York before finishing in the places in two Group 1s at Royal Ascot. Luck played a part and those cannot be considered disgraces, but she went three races without a win.

If even the slightest element of doubt was beginning to creep in, it was soon dispelled at Goodwood. She was unsurprisingly sent off an odds-on favourite for this rare outing in Group 2 company and was a convincing winner on her first try on the unique five-furlong course, stretching three lengths clear under Jason Hart. Runner-up White Lavender, sent off at 28-1, kept on well inside the final furlong to finish clear of Raasel but never really looked like threatening Highfield Princess.

Highfield Princess stretches clear of her rivals Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Every yard deserves a top-class horse but you don't always get them," said trainer John Quinn. "When she was a two-year-old, she was backwards but very likeable. All she's done since then is improve for racing. She went from being a top-class handicapper to probably the best sprinting filly in Europe, if not the world."

Hart would certainly not disagree with that. He has had the best seat in the house to witness her development and has clearly loved every moment of it.

"She's come from lowly beginnings, but she's reached her peak now," said the jockey. "She had the form to be a good thing in that race but it was nice to see her go and do the job the way she did. She's proved herself on all types of ground but I wanted to hold on to her a little bit to make sure she had plenty left for the finish.

"She's probably the best horse I'll ever ride and she's back to form. She means so much to me and has taken my career to new heights. There's lots of good riders and some of them never find a horse like this. She's got so much character. I thought this was a step back in the right direction and she'll be even better at York."

Highfield Princess has won over a variety of trips but after Royal Ascot Quinn decided to target the biggest five-furlong prizes during the second half of the year. Her next stop is the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe before potential tilts at the Flying Five Stakes, the Prix de l'Abbaye and the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

John Fairley embraces Jason Hart after Highfield Princess's Goodwood win Credit: Mark Cranham

Her owner John Fairley was joined in the winner's enclosure by his three grandchildren, who went up to collect the trophy. The former Channel 4 Racing boss is spoilt for choice with where to aim Highfield Princess but suggested his family would love another trip to France, where she won last year's Prix Maurice de Gheest.

"The kids have been with us everywhere – they came to America, to France. They've been there and seen all of her triumphs," he said. "It's been an enormous family thing and she lives literally right outside our kitchen door. She's been utterly phenomenal and to see her come and walk right through them and go three lengths clear over five furlongs – you can't believe it, can you? Against that class of opposition, as well, it's just fantastic. It's a huge thrill and a great relief too."

