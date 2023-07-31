Tom Marquand hails 'magnificent' Quickthorn after remarkable front-running victory in Goodwood Cup

Quickthorn scooped his first Group 1 win with a staggering wide-margin win in the Goodwood Cup under a brilliant front-running ride from Tom Marquand.

In a repeat of the tactics that saw the duo win in similarly dominant fashion in last year's Lonsdale Cup, Marquand sent Quickthorn straight to the front from the stalls and they were clear by around 25 lengths with four furlongs to run.

The pair were not for catching and Quickthorn stormed to a breakthrough top-level triumph ahead of Emily Dickinson and Coltrane.

The winning distance was six lengths, with Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami finishing a disappointing sixth.

Marquand, winning his first Goodwood Cup, told ITV Racing: "He's a warrior in his own right. I've had a bit of fun on him before on big days and he just loves bowling away and putting everyone else to the sword. It was a magnificent performance.

Tom Marquand: "It's plain and simple what we are going to do on him and it's testament to him that they still couldn't stop him" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's plain and simple what we are going to do on him and it's testament to him that they still couldn't stop him. He's a hell of a lot of fun. We knew what he could do and you know he's going to be there for you in a fight, but he didn't even need to do that today."

Quickthorn was cut to 6-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook for a repeat bid in the Lonsdale Cup at the Ebor meeting, and winning trainer Hughie Morrison was thrilled for his star to show his front-running heroics once again.

He said: "It's fantastic to see because Lady Blyth [owner] been incredibly patient with him and we've got our rewards. Winning like he did at York last year was no fluke and he proved it today.

"Tom got the sectionals spot on and you have to say what a horse he is. We don't have a huge amount of horses and it's great to bring them on and reach their zenith in races like this."

Quickthorn in splendid isolation on his way to Goodwood glory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Oisin Murphy 'couldn't have sat any closer to Quickthorn'

Coltrane was nabbed for second on the line by Emily Dickinson and his rider Oisin Murphy believes he could not have ridden his mount any differently to challenge the runaway winner.

"Because it's so tight he could only go so far around those turns, but by the time we straightened back up Quickthorn had a big advantage and my lad walked late on," he said. "Horses do stop after they've gone that quick, but Coltrane really needs bums to chase.

"I had daylight the whole race and by being sharp to what Tom's mount was capable of doing I definitely cost myself finishing second. I couldn't of sat any closer to him."

