'I'd love to go for the Melbourne Cup' - Henry de Bromhead reveals ambitious aim for Lillie Langtry winner Term Of Endearment

First visit to Goodwood, first winner. Henry de Bromhead once again proved his talents extend far beyond jump racing when Term Of Endearment gave the Grand National-winning trainer his biggest success on the Flat with a battling success in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

The five-year-old won the Bronte Cup at York in May, her second Group 3, by three-quarters of a length from Night Sparkle and it was the same rival who posed the biggest threat here stepping up to Group 2 company, and she finished finish the same distance behind, with River Of Stars in third.

"We're delighted," said De Bromhead, more accustomed to giving post-race interviews in the winner's enclosures at Cheltenham and Aintree. "I've never been to Goodwood before. I've brought my mum and some friends and it's been fantastic. For her to then go and win is just incredible.

"You're never sure they're going to get there. She looked to be going very well before hitting the front and Billy [Lee] felt they might have got there too soon. She's a great filly and we've been very lucky to have her. It looked like the obvious race to aim for after her win last time."

It is hard to imagine there are many items left on the bucket list of a trainer who has won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same season, but De Bromhead revealed a fresh ambition.

"Initially, she was probably bought with Cheltenham in mind, but she was such a good Flat mare," said the trainer. "I was a little bit concerned about the ground today but she handled it and I think she'll stay further as well. The owners might take a bit of convincing but I'd love to go for the Melbourne Cup. It's been a great ambition of mine to have a runner."

On whether De Bromhead might be tempted to assemble a bigger team for the Flat, he added: "We sell quite a few but we'll always keep some. We enjoy it."

There is also a jumping connection with Lee, who won over obstacles in Britain and Ireland. The winning jockey said Term Of Endearment drifted after hitting the front but he was never concerned she would stop and believed a step up to two miles was within her reach.

"She did it well," said Lee. "She jumped nicely and found a rhythm before picking up well down the hill. My only worry was it's the quickest ground she's encountered but she cruised into the race. I probably got to the front a little bit too soon but I knew that she'd stay. When I committed she galloped all the way to the line. She's improving and handled the ground well."

The 11-4 favourite Free Wind failed to beat a rival home, and jockey Kieran Shoemark said: "She was slow from the gates and I had to let her find her rhythm, to sit and suffer. She then quickened with me a bit but I didn't feel like she quite got to the line today."

