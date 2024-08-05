'He's must-bet material next time' - our experts with their horses to follow from Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood may be over for another year but looking back at last week's five-day spectacular on the Sussex Downs our experts note the horses to take from the meeting . .

2nd, King George Qatar Stakes (Friday, August 2)

The feelgood story of the week was Big Evs winning a thrilling King George Qatar Stakes, but I'd be all over Asfoora to reverse the form in York's Nunthorpe Stakes.

The Henry Dwyer-trained Australian star was probably not best suited by the undulations of Goodwood, but I'm certain she'd have still won had she not been bumped twice a furlong out.

Asfoora (black cap) chases home Big Evs at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

The flat nature of the Knavesmire will play far better to her strengths in a race Big Evs disappointed in last year. Crucially, she'll be 6lb better off too.

Matt Rennie, reporter

12th, Coral Stewards' Cup (Saturday, August 3)

I didn’t see a bigger eyecatcher all week than Rohaan in the Stewards’ Cup, and he is must-bet material the next time he contests a 6f handicap at Ascot.

Goodwood isn’t a track you would expect to play to five-time Ascot winner Rohaan’s strengths, yet he produced a tremendous run from last place over a furlong out to be beaten just four and three-quarter lengths.

He was 6lb wrong on Saturday and is likely to drop another 2lb which would put him on a mark 8lb lower than for his last success.

Rohaan’s 6f Ascot form figures outside of Group 1 company are 11111. Enough said?

Richard Birch, tipster

3rd, Coral Summer Handicap, (Saturday, August 3)

Joe Fanning was brilliant from the front on Align The Stars, as the pair edged out Fairbanks and Oisin Murphy to land the Summer Handicap on Saturday. However, it was the winner’s stablemate who was the big eyecatcher.

Knightswood travelled like a dream but just didn’t have the luck in running. Met by a wall of horses in the straight, Jason Hart did well to get his mount into contention only to hit further traffic behind the front two and, with absolutely nowhere to go, he was run out of the frame.

It’s not the first time Knightswood hasn’t had a charmed run this season, but he’ll remain on a good mark and should have an opportunity to land a nice prize soon.

James Hill, tipster

3rd, Qatar Nassau Stakes, (Thursday, August 1)

Sparkling Plenty made significant headway from the rear to finish third in the Nassau Stakes and I am confident she will reverse the form with Opera Singer and See The Fire on slower ground.

The first three in that Glorious Goodwood Group 1 are entered in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp in October, when I expect Sparkling Plenty to benefit from the likely more testing conditions. The good to firm going at Goodwood was the quickest the daughter of Kingman has ever encountered and Cristian Demuro was having only his second ride at the track.

Sparkling Plenty (hood) finishes third behind Opera Singer (left) and See The Fire (centre) in the Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The three-year-old won a Chantilly Group 2 on heavy prior to her Prix de Diane success and the form of that French Classic success has been boosted by the runner-up, Survie, going one better in a Longchamp Group 2 on her sole start since.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

5th, Coral Golden Mile, (Friday, August 2)

There is definitely a big handicap in Bopedro this season and he was an eyecatcher in the Coral Golden Mile. The David O'Meara-trained eight-year-old, owned by Leeds playmaker Georginio Rutter, was still last two furlongs out but made up lots of ground towards the middle of the track to finish a never-nearer fifth.

His best effort this year was when third in the Hambleton — form that has received several boosts — and he looks a huge price at 33-1 for the Clipper Handicap back at York on August 22.

Jack Haynes, reporter

