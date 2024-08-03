Align The Stars 'bang on track' for Gold Cup after front-running success justifies Charlie Johnston's faith

Charlie Johnston said Align The Stars was "bang on track" for next year's Gold Cup after the progressive colt's front-running victory in the Summer Handicap.

The three-year-old was trimmed to 20-1 for the St Leger and has the Melrose, Great Voltigeur and Lonsdale Cup as options at the Ebor meeting this month, but Johnston, who won the Gold Cup with Subjectivist in 2021, already has bigger and better plans.

"Jason Hart galloped him in July last year before he'd ever run and said he'll win the Ascot Gold Cup, and we're still bang on track," he said.

"He still hasn't really raced over a relentless mile and six furlongs and I think an emphasis on stamina in the St Leger is really going to take him to the next level. It will take another step up for him to be competitive, but I have enough faith in him that it's a realistic aim.

"I think back to Subjectivist at the same part of his career and he went to the Leger and it was too sharp a test for him, but then he won a Group 1 in the Prix Royal Oak as a three-year-old."

Align The Stars, a non-runner in the Gordon Stakes earlier in the week, gave Johnston his second winner of the meeting and also helped record a unique family double after his brother Al Aasy won the opening Glorious Stakes.

On his likely target at York, Johnston said: "The Melrose was the pinnacle for this horse, but his progress has accelerated beyond that. I'd probably rather go up two furlongs for the Lonsdale than down for the Voltigeur."

Al Aasy conquers in 'messy' race

There was little to split the runners in the Coral Glorious Stakes before the race and in the finish after Al Aasy shot up the rail under Jim Crowley.

The betting was tight with just 4lb between the five who went to post for the Group 3, with the market narrowly headed by 5-2 chance Aimeric.

Al Aasy: winner of the Glorious Stakes for William Haggas Credit: Edward Whitaker

But it was Al Aasy who struck after bursting through a tight gap to beat Relentless Voyager by a length, with Phantom Flight a close third.

It was a messy race," said Crowley. "We went very steady. I got a bit closer at the top of the hill and then I was quite happy when he was in a pocket. William said to ride him for luck and, if it opens up, it opens up. We just needed that gap and I was very fortunate to have got up the rail.

“There wasn’t a lot of room up the rail but he was very brave. Once he was in there, it was game over really. He’s just as good over this trip as he is over a mile and a half. He's been a bit unlucky because that’s his run style. He's been called a few names in the past for not being a battler. He's just one of those horses who has to be produced at the last minute."

Al Aasy was sent off at 3-1 after chasing home Phantom Flight on his reappearance at Newbury two weeks ago. "Everybody keeps knocking him but he's won nearly £400,000 and I wouldn't mind a few more like that," said Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell. "The ability is still there and it's great to see him come on for his last run."

Dramatic finish

There was a dramatic finish to the 7f maiden, in which Hott Shott rallied late under Rossa Ryan to force a dead-heat with Spell Master.

"I'll take it," said Hott Shott's trainer Richard Hughes. "I was gutted as they crossed the line as I truly believe this is a pretty good horse. When I ran him at Kempton he walked into the paddock and I felt I'd gone too early with him. He had an easy race, which is great and I gave him loads of time to get over that. He's got a great attitude and is by a great stallion [Too Darn Hot]."

Andrew Balding, trainer of Spell Master, said: "I’m relieved he didn’t come second like the others! He’s a grand horse who’s improving with every run and should keep progressing. Kamekos are very similar and seem to thrive on their racing and try very hard."

