'This is amazing' - joy for young claimer Danny Gilligan as relentless Ash Tree Meadow gallops to Galway Plate glory

There were times when he struggled to keep his mount between the ditches, but local boy Danny Gilligan defied a variety of impediments to claim a famous front-running triumph on Ash Tree Meadow in the Tote Galway Plate and return to a hero's reception.

While it was a fourth win in the €270,000 contest since 2016 for master trainer Gordon Elliott, it was Gilligan who was serenaded on his return to the hallowed Ballybrit winner's enclosure. A son of Athenry trainer Paul, the 7lb claimer is just 17 years of age but has been enjoying a breakout season thanks to his fledgling association with Elliott.

On this occasion, after a couple of false starts, Gilligan stole an early lead on Ash Tree Meadow, who had been backed from a morning price of 10-1 into 13-2 second favourite.

His mount jumped with aplomb in front, but stablemate Andy Dufresne, who unseated at the first fence, distracted him at obstacles on both the first and second circuit, causing him to jink and fleetingly threaten to run out.

Gilligan, to his credit, managed to keep him inside the wings, and when Authorized Art laid down what looked like an ominous challenge under Danny Mullins in the finishing straight, he momentarily had his reins in a muddle. He promptly regained his composure, however, to drive Ash Tree Meadow clear by two and a half lengths, with another stablemate, Hollow Games, keeping on for third.

Having only returned last week from a month on the sidelines with a broken collarbone, Gilligan's second winner of the week crowned the comeback.

"I can't believe it," said Gilligan, who was clearly elated but nonetheless cool in the heat of the moment. “I don’t know what to say. I was hoping to be back by Galway and to have two winners by Wednesday is just brilliant. I had a scan Tuesday two weeks ago and I was kind of begging them to let me back."

Danny Gilligan: has returned from injury with two Galway winners Credit: Patrick McCann

Of the race, he added: "Coming past the stands the second time he was wandering over and back, but the horse was good and honest when I needed him. Going down the roadway before the ditch he had a look both times. The first time I wasn't really expecting it but the second time I had a good hold of his head.

"I was able to fill him up coming down into the dip and he battled the whole way to the line. I came across to the stands' side and he was good and gutsy."

In just his second season riding over jumps, Gilligan has now already had 16 winners, his association with Elliott reaping rich rewards, and he sits second in the overall jockeys' championship at this early remove.

"Big thanks to Gordon and my agent Gary Cribbin, and everyone who has given me the support all along," he said. "This is amazing."

Following Lord Scoundrel, Clarcam and Borice, it was another fine training performance from Elliott, who had saddled Ash Tree Meadow to be fourth in the race in 2022. It also meant he extended his lead in the trainers' title race over Willie Mullins, whose hot favourite Kilcruit never seriously threatened. Last year's winner Hewick also faded to finish well beaten.

"This race has been the plan since last year," Elliott said of the seven-year-old, who is owned by Eamon Waters of Almyer Stud.

"We said we would come back after last year. I'm so lucky with the bunch of owners I have, the staff I have, the horses I have, I'm just very, very lucky. Without these people, I can't do it."

He added of Gilligan: "We kept Danny's claim, he was injured and we said we might aim him for this. We're delighted."

Of the runner-up Authorized Art, Mullins said: "I'm delighted with how he jumped and Danny gave him a good, cheery ride. It nearly came off for him.

"Kilcruit got a nice start, but maybe he just had too much weight. I was disappointed with him."

On another breezy day at the western venue that once again avoided the worst of the weather, the attendance was given as 16,604, up from 16,073 in 2022. Similar marginal gains on Monday and Tuesday made for an increase of 5.5 per cent across the first three days.

Read these next:

Early Arkle fancy Hercule Du Seuil bids to continue rise up the chasing ranks

'There wasn't a bob on him' - bookies in clover as back-to-back winners come in at 66-1 and 40-1 on Galway Plate day

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.