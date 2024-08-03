'What a day for a local boy' - Get It makes all to win the Stewards' Cup at 40-1 in race dominated by high-drawn horses

Get It and Pat Cosgrave scraped the paint up the stands' side rail to make every yard in a Coral Stewards' Cup dominated by high-drawn horses.

Sent off at 40-1, Get It had been plying his for trainer George Baker in Bahrain over the winter and was making his fourth start of the season in Britain.

Get It was drawn right against the rail in stall 28, and held off the late charge of Apollo One, who was drawn next door and finished second in the Stewards' Cup for the second straight year.

Surrounded by members of the MyRacehorse microshare syndicate, Baker was thrilled to land the £250,000 handicap feature of the week.

"I'm a Sussex man, so this means a lot to me," said Baker. "I've been coming here all my life, watching Stewards' Cups since I was six or seven years ago, which is a long time ago.

"This is very, very dear to my heart and the racecourse is a massive part of our lives, we have a huge party for the week. It's always been a special week for me, [from] long before I started training."

Baker added: "My very clever daughter Tallulah drew 28 when it came out of the hat and we wanted to be this side. This horse has been a real legend for us in Bahrain but he's won a Stewards' Cup for us now so nothing else matters.

"He'll go back to Bahrain this winter but what a horse and what a day for a local boy."

The well-backed Billyjoh got the verdict in a photo for third with a performance that could perhaps be marked up given he was drawn in stall four while, in a further demonstration of how much the high numbers dominated the finish, the places were rounded out by Mostabshir from 24 and Cover Up from 26.

