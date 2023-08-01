'He's very special' - imperious Paddington holds off rivals to make it six in a row in Sussex Stakes

Paddington continued his tremendous season with a brave victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes, holding off a late challenge from 11-1 outsider Facteur Cheval to extend his winning run this year run to six at Glorious Goodwood.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained runner was striking at the top level for a fourth time in a row and was successfully going back down in trip having fended off Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse last time out at Sandown in July.

Moore led his four rivals throughout the mile contest and faced a brief challenge from the Frankie Dettori-ridden Inspiral from two out, but as she faded he remained courageous to deny the French-trained runner-up who came home the strongest of the rest.

Ryan Moore, winning Glorious Goodwood's signature event for a second time, described the Siyouni colt as "unique" for the extraordinary progress he has made. His winning run started in a Naas handicap in March off a rating of 97.

Moore said of the 4-9 winner: "I didn't want to be making the running really but nobody was going to go. We've gone steady early and I was thinking I'd get it my own way, get to the fence and Frankie [Dettori] made me work a bit for it. You can see where Inspiral finished because of it.

Paddington proved too good for them again at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He fought them off, fought her off and had a bit of a target on his back in the last furlong but when I asked he found a bit more. He just thrives on his racing.

"He loves his job and loves the sport. It doesn't matter if it's quick ground or soft ground, ten [furlongs] or eight. He's a very unique horse. Some people say he's took us by surprise but I can assure you he hasn't. He's shown himself to be a very good horse from the word go."

O'Brien was recording his seventh victory in the race while Paddington was emulating Ballydoyle great Giant's Causeway, who also landed the St James's Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes in quick succession in 2000.

He then followed up with victory in the Juddmonte International at York and Paddy Power cut Paddington to 2-1 for that race in three weeks. It is an option, according to O'Brien.

The trainer told ITV: "He's a very special horse, what can you say. We were a little worried about the ground, even though he'd won on heavy but not in that class of race. Ryan rode him for speed and held on, he was over the moon with him.

"He's thriving and after easy race he's getting heavier which is unusual - he's three or four kilos heavier than he was the last day. He's getting calm but getting quick too. He's very special and exciting.

"We'll talk after a week or so but he has a lot of options, we could go to York but we could do anything."

