'He's got a massive chance' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes

We're still sitting on the fence with Marie's Rock and whether she runs in the Mares' or Stayers'. I talked to Tom Palin of Middleham Park Racing again this morning and we're toing and froing. I favour the Stayers' but it's tight, a 50-50 call at the moment.

Nicky Henderson on whether last year's Mares' Hurdle winner Marie's Rock will defend her crown or step up in trip for the Stayers' Hurdle

Unfortunately he got a bad cut in his Boyne Hurdle win and he was on antibiotics after. We couldn't do much with him since and we're after stepping his work up now in the last week. It's gone late in the day now so we'll see how he works on Friday and make a final decision. I know it's very late now but we don't have a choice.

A crucial bit of work on Friday will determine the participation of Stayers' Hurdle favourite Blazing Khal according to his trainer Charles Byrnes

Our horses weren't running great at the time and there may have been some residuals of that too. It's so funny, I had people messaging me saying 'he's been a great horse and that should be it' afterwards. Well, hang on a minute, he won a Grade 1 around Kempton – a track he never should have liked – on Boxing Day! He writes his own script, he always has done.

Emma Lavelle on stable star Paisley Park, last seen finishing third in the Cleeve Hurdle on Trials day, as she prepares the 2019 winner for a fifth run in the Stayers' Hurdle

I think the trip next week will definitely suit him and I'm not too worried about the ground, he'll have no problem handling nice ground over that longer trip. He's never been beaten; there's no other horse in the race with that record so he goes to Cheltenham with a great chance.

Jordan Gainford is delighted to maintain the partnership with Gerri Colombe, having steered the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase favourite to Grade 1 victories on his last two starts

We've no plans at this stage. He will stay with Emmet but it's all up in the air at the minute where he will go. Ground might be a deciding factor too.

Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, who bought Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle favourite Corbetts Cross, warns that the Emmet Mullins-trained six-year-old's Cheltenham participation is by no means guaranteed

I think the hill will really suit Vaucelet at Cheltenham. He'll definitely be coming home well so I'm hoping we can be within striking distance at the finish. He likes a bit of nice ground and we have left him off intentionally since Down Royal as he seems to run well fresh. He won round Stratford which is a very tight track so he should be well able to handle the twist and turns.

Barry O'Neill is hoping Vaucelet can go one better in the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase than fellow David Christie-trained Winged Leader, on whom the rider was agonisingly chinned by Billaway in last year's race

Bob And Co: joined Harry Derham from former boss Paul Nicholls Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He came to me in January and we've trained him for this. He's in good form and although he hasn't got the greatest Cheltenham record, he's a really good horse on his day and I think – without question – it's a big help he goes there fresh. He could run well as he's got loads of ability and his enthusiasm is still there.

Harry Derham is looking to Hunters' Chase contender Bob And Co, who failed to complete in the race for the last two seasons when with Paul Nicholls, to provide him with his first festival success

Watching every race makes me nervous, but she's done lots of pony racing and mixes race-riding with eventing, so she's got lots of experience. Obviously she's in a lucky situation that we can provide her with some nice horses to ride but, at the same time, she does a nice job.

17-year-old Olive Nicholls set for her first Cheltenham Festival ride aboard Shantou Flyer in the Hunters' Chase for father Paul, who bids to become the leading trainer outright in the race with a fifth win

I'd like to think he's got a massive chance. He'd want the ground a bit softer, if we were lucky enough to get that. He ran so well there last time, two and a half miles was probably an inadequate trip for him. He still ran a nice race, he's had a very light season because of the ground, he's got a reasonable weight and he's got a nice chance.

Gary Moore on the chances of Nassalam, an 8-1 chance for the Ultima Handicap Chase, keeping the strong British record going in the opening handicap of the festival

It feels a little bit different because it’s definitely her last run and hopefully in a fortnight’s time she’ll be coming home to us. So we’re looking forward to that, to having her back. There’s quite a sense of apprehension just to get her back home in one piece, safe and well.

Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander, on the mixed emotions of Honeysuckle's last run before retirement in the Mares' Hurdle

