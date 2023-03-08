'It's a vital day and probably our strongest' - Henderson gears up for another terrific Tuesday at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson likes to make an early splash at the Cheltenham Festival and has assembled another formidable first-day squad, led by red-hot Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill, whose final preparations have been brought forward following snow in Lambourn on Tuesday night.

Jump racing's most-anticipated meeting starts next Tuesday when Henderson is also set to field big guns Jonbon in the Sporting Life Arkle and Epatante in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

The opening day has been kind to the trainer, who has enjoyed Tuesday success in 11 of the past 14 years, while ten of his last 19 festival winners have come on the first afternoon.